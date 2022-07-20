Vertical Entertainment just dropped the trailer for Collide their gripping new thriller that is about infidelity, theft and revenge. The ensemble cast film – which is directed and written by Mukunda Michael Dewil (Vehicle 19, Retribution) – is set to release on August 5, starring Ryan Phillippe, Kat Graham and Jim Gaffigan.

Collide chronicles three couples as their paths intersect over the course of one fateful night in a Los Angeles restaurant. The trailer for Collide gives a tense peek into the myriad of secrets ranging from affairs and time bombs that weave together these six strangers with the possibility to change all of their lives. The clock is ticking, tensions are high and as the story of Collide progresses, these characters are hurtling towards an explosive conclusion.

The story follows Ryan Philippe (Crash, Cruel Intentions) as Hunter who is on an awkward blind date with the captivating Tamira, who is played by Kat Graham (Cut Throat City, The Vampire Diaries). In the same restaurant, Dylan Flashner (Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter, Bandit) and Aisha Dee (Look Both Ways, The Bold Type) play a busboy and his girlfriend who are hiding massive amounts of cocaine to score a big payday. Outside, comedian Jim Gaffigan (Chappaquiddick, Troop Zero) as Peter observes his wife (Drea de Matteo, The Sopranos and Swordfish) from his car as she cheats on him with the restaurant manager (David Cade, Lansky and Shriver).

Image via Vertical

RELATED: Kat Graham and Tom Hopper Are Falling for Each Other in the First Image for 'Love in the Villa'

Philippe most recently reprised his role of Dixon Piper in the Peacock original McGruber television series. He will also play Leo in Summit Fever and Miller Graham in The Locksmith, which are both in post-production. Graham is playing April O'Neil in the upcoming Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie and can also be seen in the romance Love in the Villa. Gaffigan is playing Smee in Peter Pan & Wendy while de Matteo is appearing in both One Way and The Latin from Manhattan. Cade recently appeared in Heart of Champions and will appear in Shriver. Flashner has several projects in the works such as High Heat and Mort in Sherman Oaks. Dee is in Look Both Ways alongside Lili Reinhart and the television series Safe Home which is currently filming.

The cast of Collide also features David James Elliot (Trumbo, JAG), Paul Ben-Victor (The Wire, The Irishman), Leslie Stratton (Asking For It, Ted Bundy: An American Boogeyman), Aria Song (Yellowstone, The Family Business) and Haley Rawson (The Deuce, Broad City). Christian Ackerman, Robert Ogden Barnum, Luke Daniels and Lucas Jarach will produce the thriller while executive producers include John Bails, Daniel Baur, Andrew Davies Gans, David Gendron, Russell Geyser, Rich Goldberg, Peter Jarowey, Ali Jazayeri, Joel Michaely, Rick Sasner, Greg Thompson and Viviana Zarragoitia.

The upcoming thriller Collide is a 90-minutes long and rated R for language throughout and brief sexual material. Watch the recently-dropped trailer for Collide below.