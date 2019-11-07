Collider Partners with ArcLight Cinemas on ‘For Your Consideration’ Screening Series

0

It’s an exciting day here at Collider, as we’re proud to announce our new partnership with ArcLight Cinemas, which will bring a For Your Consideration screening series to ArcLight Hollywood this fall.

The FYC Screening Series will showcase Hollywood’s top awards contenders and shine a light on the talented creatives behind them. The live screening series will begin later this November and run up until the Oscars on Feb. 9 — two weeks earlier than they’re typically held.

Industry insiders Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider will continue to host For Your Consideration on ColliderVideo’s YouTube channel, with each episode receiving a corresponding article here on Collider.com, where readers can also find awards coverage from Adam Chitwood and Matt Goldberg, among others.

After each live screening at ArcLight Hollywood, one of the FYC hosts will interview talent from that night’s film. Those conversations will be recorded and incorporated into the weekly FYC show and the website’s coverage. ArcLight will also highlight FYC content via their membership program, as well as their social media and YouTube channels

“Every year, awards season brings a palpable energy to ArcLight, as audiences anticipate, discover, and embrace the year’s most diverse and progressive forms of storytelling. We’re excited to further our collaboration with Collider and bring FYC to a live audience. This enables us to deepen the discussion on these great films across our collective platforms and deliver them to a broader audience than ever before,” said Kevin Holloway, vice president of film marketing and operations for ArcLight Cinemas.

“Collider covers all corners of the entertainment industry, and since the Oscars are the equivalent of Hollywood’s Super Bowl, we decided to develop an entertaining and informative show dedicated to covering awards season in all its glory and glamour. For Your Consideration built a strong audience last year, and this year we’re excited to team up with ArcLight Cinemas to showcase the industry’s top contenders and interview talent from Hollywood’s biggest films. Hosts Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider are back to offer their awards expertise, and thanks to this partnership with ArcLight, we’ll be able to bring Collider closer to what we consider most important — our audience,” added Marc Fernandez, the chairman and CEO of Collider.

ArcLight Cinemas operates theaters in Los Angeles, Chicago, San Diego and Washington DC, and it will open a Boston location later this month. ArcLight Hollywood opened in 2002 and serves as the home of the world-famous Cinerama Dome, the first and only theater of its kind, which has been playing host to glitzy premieres since 1963. ArcLight strives to provide transformational experiences for moviegoers who seek a greater connection with film and the creative elements that surround moviemaking. For tickets and more information about the FYC Screening Series, please check out the ArcLight website here.

And if you’ve never seen For Your Consideration before, watch the episode below, which features the gang’s mid-year favorites and since-changed Oscar predictions from earlier this summer.