Collider Connected: Watch Our Exclusive Live Interview with Chiwetel Ejiofor Tomorrow at 9:30am PT!

We’ve shared loads of Collider Connected interviews recently including conversations with Hailee Steinfled (watch here), The Lonely Island (watch here) and Damon Lindelof (watch here), just to name a few, but how about a new live installment of the interview series? On Wednesday, July 15th at 9:30am PT we’re welcoming The Old Guard’s Chiwetel Ejiofor to the Collider YouTube channel to talk about his new hit Netflix movie and how his career path led him there.

The movie stars Charlize Theron as Andy, the leader of a group of immortal mercenaries. When a pharmaceutical executive finds out about their power, he becomes hellbent on tracking them down so that he can replicate and monetize their ability. Ejiofor steps in as Copley, the former CIA-agent who’s responsible for giving Andy’s team the mission that exposes them.

If you’ve yet to catch The Old Guard on Netflix, one, what are you waiting for? It’s phenomenal and if you need more convincing, check out Matt Goldberg’s review of the film right here. Second, we’re hoping to get into some spoiler talk with Ejiofor and trust me when I tell you, The Old Guard rocks a fascinating mythology and some very curious character motivations that you’re going to want hear more about. Be sure to tune in tomorrow at 9:30am PT right here or on Collider’s YouTube page to watch the interview.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Old Guard: