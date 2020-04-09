Collider Connected: Watch Our Exclusive Live Interview with Joe Pantoliano Tuesday, April 14th

As you hopefully noticed over the past few weeks, we recently launched a new live interview series called Collider Connected, in which we conduct an interview live on our YouTube channel. Our inaugural guest was Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (watch that here), our second guest was two-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins (watch that here), and a few days ago we had Will Forte (watch that here).

For the next episode, which will be happening Tuesday at 10:15am PT, we landed someone who’s been in over 150 projects: Joe Pantoliano!

Pantoliano will be coming on to talk about Bad Boys for Life, which is currently available on VOD and is coming to Blu-ray later this month. However, since he’s been in a ton of movies we all love, I’m absolutely going to be bringing up things like The Matrix, The Goonies, Midnight Run, The Fugitive, Memento, and a lot more.

So be sure to come back Tuesday morning at 10:15am PT or watch the interview on Collider’s YouTube page.