Collider Connected: Watch Our Exclusive Live Interview with Kaitlyn Dever April 16th at 11:15am PT!

Our new live interview series Collider Connected has been humming along the last few weeks! Thus far, the line-up of guests has included a number of industry veterans like Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (watch that here), two-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins (watch that here), and most recently Emmy winner Joe Pantoliano (watch that here).

For our next installment, however, we’re putting the spotlight on a young actor with boundless talent, who’s managed to make an indelible impression on the industry by her early 20s – Kaitlyn Dever. On Thursday, April 16th at 11:15am PT, join us for an in-depth conversation with Dever covering as many of her projects as humanly possible – and really, there are a lot of them. We’re aiming to talk about the Netflix series that scored Dever a Golden Globe nomination, Unbelievable, what it was like working with top tier collaborators like Olivia Wilde, Jason Reitman, Brie Larson and Kathryn Bigelow, and so much more.

Be sure to tune in on Thursday morning at 11:15am PT to watch the interview on Collider’s YouTube page.