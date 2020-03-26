Collider Connected: Watch Our Exclusive Live Interview with Roger Deakins Live on April 2nd

In the midst of these uncertain times, we here at Collider are doing everything we can to continue to bring you the best and most compelling entertainment news and content on the internet. To that end, we recently launched a new live interview series called Collider Connected, in which we conduct an interview live on our YouTube channel with someone responsible for making the movies and TV shows that keep us entertained through good times and bad. Our inaugural guest was Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (watch that here), and it’s now time to announce our second guest: Two-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins!

The new episode of Collider Connected will air live on April 2nd at noon PDT, with Deakins and his wife and filmmaking partner James Ellis Deakins sitting down for a wide-ranging chat about Deakins’ work, some specific films, the art and evolution of cinematography, and much more.

For those unaware, Deakins is basically one of the greatest cinematographers who’s ever lived. He’s responsible for shooting films as diverse as The Shawshank Redemption, Fargo, The Assassination of Jessie James, Skyfall, Sicario, Blade Runner 2049, and of course last year’s “one-shot” World War I thriller 1917—among many, many, many others.

We’re also delighted to get a chance to speak with James as well. She works alongside Roger as a Digital Workflow Consultant, but her job responsibilities range from serving as a liaison with the VFX department to ensure that Deakins’ shots and what the VFX department needs are compatible to troubleshooting technical problems during production to working alongside the editors, VFX department, and Digital Intermediate house during post-production.

So please join us on April 2nd at noon PT on Collider’s YouTube page or just come to Collider.com to watch an interview with one of the best and most influential artists in filmmaking history.