Collider Connected: Watch Our Exclusive Live Interview with With Will Forte April 8th

As you hopefully noticed over the past few weeks, we recently launched a new live interview series called Collider Connected, in which we conduct an interview live on our YouTube channel. Our inaugural guest was Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (watch that here), and our second guest was two-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins (watch that here).

While the first two episodes featured two amazing wizards at their craft, for the next episode, which will be happening on April 8th at 11am PT, we landed someone that makes everyone laugh: Will Forte!

Forte will be coming on to talk about his new Quibi series Flipped, which premieres on April 6th. If you haven’t seen the trailer (which is further down the page), the series features Forte and Kaitlin Olson as two wanna be home renovators that stumble on some hidden drug cartel money and are then forced to remodel the cartel’s sprawling homes. As a big fan of both Forte and Olson, I’m really looking forward to seeing how this series plays out.

If you’re interested in seeing Forte and I talk about his new series and a few of his previous projects like Saturday Night Live, The Last Man on Earth, MacGruber, being a writer on Last Show with David Letterman back in the late 90s, and a number of other things, be sure to come back at 11am on Wednesday, April 8th or watch the interview on Collider’s YouTube page.

Finally, if you’re not familiar with Quibi, the service is designed to be watched on your phone and features a crazy amount of original content from Hollywood’s biggest stars and creators. New episodes are released daily and all episodes are ten minutes or less. Quibi will be releasing 175 new original shows in the first year including scripted, unscripted and daily news.

If you’re interested in watching, Quibi is offering a 90 day free trial for a limited time – just sign-up at Quibi.com before the end of April. Quibi will cost $4.99 with ads and $7.99 without ads. I believe it is just available in the United States and Canada for now.

–