The Big Picture CD Projekt Red's game Cyberpunk 2077 may be turned into a live-action project by Anonymous Media, known for True Detective and The Revenant.

Patrick Stewart is interested in returning as Captain Jean-Luc Picard for a Star Trek film, and other Next Generation actors are eager to join.

The first episode of Loki Season 2, "Ouroboros," has premiered on Disney+. Find out what our hosts thought on Collider Dailies.

On today’s episode, hosts John Aljets and Maggie Lovitt start us off with news that CD Projekt Red’s RPG game, Cyberpunk 2077, is now in talks to be developed into a live-action project with Anonymous Media. They also discuss Sir Patrick Stewart’s recent comments on returning for one more Star Trek film and their thoughts on Loki Season 2, Episode 1, “Ouroboros.” Find out what they think by watching the episode in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below.

From the video game developers behind The Witcher, CD Projekt Red’s open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077 is set in a dystopian future. The game was released in 2020 and introduced players to the fictional Night City, an expansive California metropolis where the protagonist, a mercenary named V, has his mind invaded by Johnny Silverhand (voiced by and stylized after Keanu Reeves). The objective of the game is ultimately for V to separate himself from the engram of Johnny before there’s nothing left of his own consciousness. It’s recently been reported that Anonymous Media, the production company behind HBO’s True Detective and The Revenant, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is looking to develop Cyberpunk 2077 into a live-action project. It’s not yet been announced whether it will be a series or film, but you can check out John and Maggie's thoughts in today's episode.

In addition to the Cyberpunk 2077 project, our hosts dig into some exciting news for Star Trek fans. Word on the street is Stewart is interested in reprising his iconic role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard for one last film, and fellow Star Trek: The Next Generation alums Brent Spiner, LeVar Burton, and Jonathan Frakes are all eager to join, as well. In his memoir, Making It So, Stewart clarifies he’s interested in doing a feature that would expand on Star Trek: Picard, and he’d love for Frakes to helm the project. And finally, Disney+ premiered the first episode of Loki Season 2, “Ouroboros,” which picks up where Season 1 left us off two years ago. Find out what John and Maggie thought in today's episode of Collider Dailies at the top of this article or listen to their conversation in the podcast below:

