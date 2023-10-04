The Big Picture Netflix plans to raise subscription prices once the SAG-AFTRA strike ends, according to alleged reports from The Wall Street Journal.

Welcome back to Collider Dailies!

On today’s show, hosts John Aljets and Maggie Lovitt start us off with reports that Netflix plans to raise subscription prices once the SAG-AFTRA strike ends. They also discuss the latest look at Joker: Folie à Deux that director Todd Phillips shared and the Season 1 finale of the Disney+ series, Ahsoka. Is Netflix retaliating against SAG-AFTRA and the WGA? What does the Joker 2 image hint at? And are we really excited for Ahsoka Season 2? Find out what they think by watching the episode in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below.

Shortly after the Writers Guild of America announced their agreement with the AMPTP (which you can hear all about on Collider Dailies' first episode), it appears the streaming giant is wasting no time making plans to raise subscription prices for their ad-free plan. Earlier this year, Netflix rolled out its paid-sharing plan, capitalizing on password-sharing subscribers and seeing a significant bump in revenue because of it. Now, alleged reports from The Wall Street Journal claim they're looking to roll out these brand-new price increases within months of an agreement with SAG-AFTRA, likely beginning with the U.S. and Canada. A pretty timely conversation, considering the two organizations are returning to the negotiating table today, October 4th. Our hosts pose some interesting questions about the future of Netflix and its approach to their subscribers, such as is there a more beneficial way to keep up with other streamers like Apple and Disney+?

John and Maggie round out the conversation with the latest photo from Phillips’ Joker sequel, which the director shared on his Instagram in celebration of the Oscar-nominated film’s four-year anniversary. The image shows Joaquin Phoenix reprising the role that earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor, as we’re only a year out from the film’s official release date, and, as Maggie points out, it's giving some serious Singing in the Rain vibes. What other musicals might Phoenix and costar Lady Gaga delve into for the sequel? And finally, the duo discusses the Ahsoka Season 1 finale, “The Jedi, The Witch, and the Warlord.” Episode 8 brings the live-action Star Wars series to a close for Disney+, but how did the final episode feel to the fans and how does this series measure up to previous Star Wars shows like Andor and The Mandalorian? After its first season, did Dave Filoni's Ahsoka merit a full series versus a feature or even another season of Star Wars Rebels? And how are we feeling about a Season 2? Check out John and Maggie’s thoughts in today’s episode of Collider Dailies at the top of this article, or listen to their conversation in the podcast below:

