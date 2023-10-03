The Big Picture Today's Collider Dailies host is Perri Nemiroff and her panelist is Steve Weintraub.

Perri and Steve begin by offering up some Collider Dailies 101 and explaining why it'll stand out from all other movie and TV news podcasts.

After that, they discuss the status of the WGA and SAG strikes, and then they break down the weekend box office, which includes the opening of Saw X and Gareth Edwards' The Creator.

Welcome to your very first episode of Collider Dailies!

On today's show, Perri Nemiroff and Steve Weintraub begin by explaining what you can expect from Collider Dailies. What will make this movie and TV news discussion stand out from others? Get all the details straight from Perri and Steve by watching the episode in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below.

In addition to offering up some Collider Dailies 101, they break down the latest on the WGA and SAG strikes. After 148 days, the Writers Guild of America officially announced the end of their strike with significant gains via their new agreement with the AMPTP. The writers secured nearly all of their requests including restrictions regarding the use of artificial intelligence, increases to minimum wage and compensation, higher health fund rates, better terms for length of employment and the size of writing teams, and more. Given the WGA's historic win, hopes are high that talks between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA are heading in a similar direction. The two organizations return to the negotiating table on Wednesday, October 4th.

Finally, Steve and Perri run through the weekend box office report. All eyes were on Saw X and The Creator, but it was actually the family-friendly PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie that took the top spot at the domestic box office with an opening weekend total of $22.8 million. Saw X posted the second-highest amount with $18.3 million for the weekend, a higher opening total than both Spiral and Jigsaw. As for Gareth Edward's The Creator, a film with a reported production budget of $80 million, it only managed to snag $14.1 million opening weekend domestically and another $18.3 million at the international box office. What could this mean for original sci-fi with a mid-range budget? Get Steve and Perri's thoughts in today's episode of Collider Dailies at the top of this article or listen to their conversation in the podcast below:

What Is Collider Dailies?

Collider Dailies airs on the Collider Extras YouTube channel live at 10am PT Monday through Friday. Conversations are led by show hosts, Senior Producer Perri Nemiroff and Video Producer John Aljets, and they are joined by panelists Steve Weintraub, the editor-in-chief of Collider, and Lead News Editor Maggie Lovitt. Each 15-minute conversation will deliver high-quality, informative, and engaging entertainment news analysis.

If you can't catch the show live, you can watch the playback on the Collider Extras YouTube channel or listen to each episode in audio form right here on the Collider Dailies podcast channel.