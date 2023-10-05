The Big Picture David Gordon Green's direct sequel, The Exorcist: Believer, has received divisive reviews, but does it earn that low score?

On today’s show, hosts Perri Nemiroff and Steve Weintraub start off with their honest reviews for David Gordon Green’s direct sequel, The Exorcist: Believer. They also share first reactions to the new trailer for Jason Statham’s The Beekeeper and share behind-the-scenes tips and rules of thumb for successful and fun interviews. Does Believer truly warrant that low Rotten Tomatoes score? Is another Statham beat-down worth a watch? How do you, the audience, play a part in Collider’s interviews? Check out the episode in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below to find out!

When William Friedkin’s Academy Award-nominated horror film, The Exorcist, opened in theaters near the end of 1973, it was met with visceral audience reactions and ban attempts. Ask almost anyone which horror movie left the most lasting impression and nine times out of ten, that's the one. Those are some serious genre shoes to fill, but after wrapping up his Halloween legacy trilogy, David Gordon Green felt up to the challenge. The Exorcist: Believer, starring Leslie Odom Jr. and Ellen Burstyn, reprising her role as Chris MacNeil, officially opens in theaters on October 6th, and it’s already been met with divisive reviews. Rather than attempt a remake, Green’s movie is a direct sequel of the original story, set 50 years later, that focuses on two girls, played by Lidya Jewett and Olivia O’Neill, who go missing in the woods and return changed. Knowing it’s set to become a trilogy like its Michael Myers predecessor, how does that intent affect the narrative? Do Steve and Perri recommend this as a kick-off to October’s big releases? And does the movie do justice to Burstyn’s return?

In addition to their post-watch reviews, Perri and Steve share their reactions to the official trailer of David Ayer’s brutal action-thriller The Beekeeper. The movie is set to release only in theaters and in IMAX on January 12, 2024, and the roster for this cast is pretty impressive. Joining Statham, who plays Mr. Clay, a beekeeper who turns out to be a former agent for a lethal organization called Beekeepers, are Jeremy Irons, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad, and Josh Hutcherson. Does the trailer reveal too much or pique enough curiosity? And finally, our editor-in-chief Steve, who launched Collider in 2005, and Perri, who hosts and produces Collider Ladies Night and who you’ve likely seen ahead of the previews at your local movie theaters, give us a peek behind the scenes of interviewing 101. They share three tips—cheat codes, if you will—each to conducting interviews with the insight they’ve gained over the years, and some of them are surprisingly heartfelt! Check out Perri and Steve’s thoughts in today’s episode of Collider Dailies at the top of this article or listen to their conversation in the podcast below:

