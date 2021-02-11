Breaking news: You can write for Collider.

Collider is looking for an eager, talented Weekend News Editor alongside TV/Movie News Writers to join the Collider News Team.

Collider is the ultimate source for impactful entertainment news. We deliver the biggest, most important industry happenings, and provide deep analysis and sharp commentary through interviews, reviews, and much more.

We require editors and writers who are driven to succeed, have a way with words, and keep up with what's trending in the world of pop culture. We're looking for original, informative, and eye-catching articles.

Responsibilities:

Contribute a minimum of 25 news articles per month.

Work under tight deadlines and submit tasks on time.

Able to maintain a contracted freelance schedule.

Reporting to various Editors and implementing feedback efficiently

Adherence to a style guide

Application Requirements:

C.V.

Cover Letter.

Please provide 2-3 samples of previously written work covering TV/Movie news.

Applicants must be highly motivated and possess the following requirements:

Relevant experience in writing.

Ability to source information/news from different websites

Broad knowledge of TV/Movie history and culture.

A solid grasp of the English language and the ability to communicate niche ideas to a wide audience.

Experience with WordPress is an asset.

The hiring team at Valnet Inc. will be back to you as soon as possible if we think you'd make a solid addition to the team. Only applications containing relevant writing samples will be considered.

Application link here.

**This is a contracted, work from home, freelance position**

Responsibilities:

Must be available to work 8 hour days on weekends + 3 week days

Write/Edit news

Delegate breaking TV/Movie news to writers

Knowledge of AP Style

Excellent time management skills

Edit and publish articles of all types with careful attention paid to SEO best practices.

High-quality spelling and grammar on all work

Adherence to a style guide

Providing feedback to continually improve our writers’ abilities.

Application Requirements:

CV

Cover Letter

Please provide 2-3 samples of previously written work covering TV/Movie news.

Applicants must be highly motivated and possess the following requirements:

2 years relevant experience in writing and editing.

Broad knowledge of TV/Movie history and culture.

A solid grasp of the English language and the ability to communicate niche ideas to a wide audience

The hiring team at Valnet Inc. will be back to you as soon as possible if we think you'd make a solid addition to the team. Only applications containing relevant writing samples will be considered.

Application link here.

**This is a contracted, work from home, freelance position**

