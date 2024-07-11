The Big Picture Join Perri Nemiroff in San Diego for the very first LIVE Collider Ladies Night!

Perri will hit the stage with Melissa Barrera, Katy O’Brian and more to discuss their journeys in Hollywood thus far, and their upcoming projects.

Collider Ladies Night Live will take place on Friday, July 26 at 2:00pm in Ballroom 20.

Collider Ladies Night has been my baby since 2019. Getting the opportunity to regularly celebrate the work of hugely talented women who are filling screens with high-quality storytelling while making an indelible positive impression on this industry in the process is a true dream come true. For the last five years, I’ve had the pleasure of sitting down with dozens of women in film and television for pre-recorded one-on-one conversations that offer unprecedented behind-the-scenes insight into the reality of finding one’s way in Hollywood, finding one’s voice in the process and then using that voice to change the industry for the better. Come July 26, 4,900 people will get the chance to join in on that conversation.

Collider Ladies Night will host its very first live episode at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 on Friday, July 26 in Ballroom 20 from 2:00 to 3:00pm. The panel will feature Melissa Barrera, Katy O’Brian, and more guests to be announced soon!

Katy O’Brian Is a Film Franchise Queen

Close

One of the greatest joys of hosting Collider Ladies Night over the years has been meeting actors brimming with talent who you just know are about to see their stars skyrocket. That was the case last year with O’Brian when she swung by the studio to promote Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Opposite a number of MCU heavyweights, O’Brian had minimal screen time in comparison, but it didn’t matter. Her screen presence was undeniable, and she managed to make Jentorra a fan favorite. In The Mandalorian, O’Brian was merely credited as “Comms Officer” in Season 2. However, when she returned for Season 3, her character was not only given a name, Elia Kane, but also a significant role in the series storyline.

So at this point, O’Brian is in two of the biggest film franchises of all-time, Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But why stop there? She’s also in the upcoming Twister sequel, Twisters, and joins Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 8. Even better? O’Brian is building a filmography of great diversity. In addition to a slew of blockbuster productions, O’Brian also stars opposite Kristen Stewart in one of the most intoxicating films of 2024 from visionary director Rose Glass, Love Lies Bleeding.

After chatting with O’Brian for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania last year, I walked away thinking, she’s bound for big things. Not only has she indeed done many big things since, but she’s also left me even more certain that there are many, many more to come.

Melissa Barrera to Become Collider Ladies Night’s First Four-Time Guest