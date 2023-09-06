The Big Picture Roxstar Entertainment's Cinema Center will be brought to the Toronto International Film Festival, offering a variety of activities to support the film community during the ongoing strikes.

The Toronto International Film Festival kicks off this weekend, beginning tomorrow, September 7. Ahead of this year's event, Hollywood events and communications group Roxstar Entertainment announced that they will bring their hospitality platform, the Cinema Center, to TIFF. The activation itself will occur from September 8 through 11. The Cinema Center offers a variety of activities meant to support the film and creative communities during the festival while the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue.

The Cinema Center will take place just a few blocks away from TIFF Light Box at MARBL Toronto, one of the festival's official hospitality sponsors. It will include experiences for talent, filmmakers, social media influencers, and other media VIPs. Activities will include sponsored parties, networking events for industry professionals, and press junkets that span all four days of the Cinema Center.

Along with its other activities, the Cinema Center will also include the Collider Media Studio as one of the 2023 sponsors. Typically, the media studio brings in some of the biggest talent in Hollywood to partake in interviews throughout the four-day activation. Last year's participants included actors such as Nicolas Cage, Evan Rachel Wood, Kiersey Clemmons, Sterling K. Brown, and Kate Beckinsale, among others. This year's interviews will feature producers, directors, and talent who have been granted waivers to promote their projects at TIFF. Stay tuned as we publish our interviews with this year's cast and creative.

The Collider Media Studio Will Return to TIFF

Image via Sony

Additionally, other Cinema Center sponsors will offer drinks throughout the activation thanks to four more generous sponsors, including Sommsation, Molson Coors, Moët Hennessy, and Tres Generaciones tequila. Sommsation is a top wine experience brand and online shop that will bring some of its personalized experiences to TIFF guests. Molson Coors returns as an annual beer sponsor, with this year's highlight being Blue Moon Belgian White as the beer of choice. Moët Hennessy brings Belvedere Vodka as the sponsored spirit but will also offer other drinks from its portfolio.

About the event, Roxstar Entertainment's Executive Producer of the Cinema Center David Manning said, "We are so grateful to have been hosting elite Hollywood events at TIFF for the past 14 years and to again be working with such great brand partners who share in our goal to help celebrate great movies and filmmakers at this year’s festival."

TIFF takes place from September 7 through September 17, showcasing over 200 films throughout the event. Upcoming premieres include Taika Waititi's long-delayed Next Goal Wins, Netflix's Rustin, crime thriller Firstkind, Dumb Money ahead of its theatrical release, and several more. The Midnight Madness line-up includes features such as Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron, the Nicolas Cage-led Dream Scenario, and the world premiere of Boy Kills World, among others.

Check out the poster below: