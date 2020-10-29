The Collider Podcast, Ep. 287 – The Witching Hour Crossover Spectacular!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on The Collider Podcast we’re joined by The Witching Hour hosts Perri Nemiroff and Haleigh Foutch to talk about the state of horror in 2020. We talk about horror getting discovered on streamers without competition from blockbuster horror, how the term “elevated horror” needs to die forever, the scariest movies we’ve ever seen, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

As a small programming note, we’re currently in between podcast providers, so this episode will currently live on YouTube only while we finalize plans with a new podcasting home. We hope to have it as audio-only as soon as possible.

Click on the respective link to find us on iTunes. If you like the show, please leave us a review on iTunes along with your hottest movie-related take, and we’ll read it on air and talk about it.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.