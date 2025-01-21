The Sundance Film Festival is fast approaching, and we are excited to announce that Collider is once again partnering with Roxstar Entertainment's annual Cinema Center to make our Interview Studio a part of the three-day hospitality hub during America's biggest indie festival. This year, the program will go under a new name, the Rendezvous Cinema Center, to reflect a new sponsor in Rendezvous Media Ventures, a branch of an upstart hedge fund dedicated to spearheading innovations in entertainment financing for filmmakers. However, a new title doesn't change what the hub is all about - hosting the top films and the talent behind them while providing refreshments through their various sponsors, including Sommsation, The Wine Company, Hendrick’s Gin, and neaū water. Collider will be conducting a boatload of interviews with the biggest stars at the center, which will take over Main Street Park City's new restaurant, Loma Park City, from January 25 through 27.

In terms of guests, our Interview Studio is currently expected to host Opus's John Malkovich alongside Carey Mulligan, Tim Key, Finn Wolfhard, Cooper Raif, Lili Reinhart, Juliet Lewis, Robin Tunney, Rachel Sennott, Rose Byrne, Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Dev Patel, Rosy McEwen, Ben Whishaw, and Rebecca Hall, among many others for exclusive conversations readers can follow along with at home. Additionally, Collider plans to use the studio and star power to spread awareness for the relief and fundraising efforts helping those affected by the California wildfires. Thousands around LA have been devastated by the blazes and there is no shortage of resources that could use assistance during an ever-evolving tragedy. The fires will be in the back of everyone's mind during the festival, as Roxstar CEO and executive producer Dave Manning said:

“As a Los Angeles resident, my goal is to make the Cinema Center not just a special hospitality experience supporting the filmmaker community but also a platform for raising national awareness and funding relief for all Los Angeles residents affected by the fires. Fortunately, Los Angeles is a city of creators, dreamers, and builders, so I believe the festival community and world will unite from its love of Hollywood to rebuild an even greater city for the future."

Close

Rendezvous Media Ventures was founded by Michael Perrone, Craig Matus, and Slater Wayne in 2023 as a division of Rendezvous Capital Holdings dedicated specifically to working in the entertainment, global development, and medical technology industries. Their goal is to offer a low-risk way for investors to get involved in film and music productions while also becoming a networking opportunity for filmmakers seeking financing and distribution. To do so, they boast cutting-edge proprietary algorithms combined with an ethical, research-based approach to find the perfect marriage for both sides of the investment and, ultimately, help creative projects get off the ground. With combined projects through RCH that exceed $7.25 billion and founding members with robust entertainment industry resumes, they believe they have a proven business plan to work for everyone involved. The Rendezvous Cinema Center will be their chance to get their name out there as they bring sponsored cocktail parties, late-night galas, industry networking get-togethers, and press junkets to Loma Park City alongside special film events including for:

Hal & Harper - Lili Reinhardt, Addison Timlin, Mark Ruffalo

Atropia - Luca Guadagnino, Alia Shawkat, Callum Turner, Chloë Sevigny, Tim Heidecker

Bunnylovr - Katarina Zhu, Rachel Sennott, Jack Kilmer, Austin Amelio, Clara Wong

Train Dreams - Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones, Kerry Condon, William H. Macy, Clifton Collins Jr.

WeAudition - annual fete hosted by the self-tape reader-on-demand app for actors, WeAudition members, media, and talent VIPs.

Food and beverages will be a key part of the program and, to help out, Hendrick's Gin is returning as the official spirits partner. Their signature gin, created from eleven fine botanicals with infusions of rose and cucumber and imported by the family-owned William Grand & Sons Inc., will add a kick to the refreshments on offer. Guests will be able to select from a range of their signature cocktails while the hub is running, including Hendrick’s Cucumber Lemonade," “Hendrick’s Unusual Negroni," “Hendrick’s Snowball Gimlet," and "Hendrick’s Peachy Tea.” Wine services, meanwhile, will be handled by another returning sponsor in the premium wine services marketplace Sommsation. Known for uniting sommeliers and independent wineries to curate the best offerings of limited-access wines to consumers, they'll provide guests with a selection of sparkling, white, and red wines from independent producers like Halter Ranch.

Finally, for those looking to stay hydrated, neaū water has taken over as the new bottled water sponsor for this year's festivities. Promising a drink without fear of forever chemicals and additives, neaū utilizes a proprietary H.A.R.T. technology to help it stand out from other companies. Purity is their commitment, and they look to bring water to Sundance that promises a great taste and an emphasis on hydration, wellness, and performance.

The festival kicks off this Thursday, January 23 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, but the doors to the Rendezvous Cinema Center will be open from January 25 through 27. Collider will have coverage of the event throughout its entire run, including exclusive interviews with its biggest stars. Check out our preview of the standout titles coming to the festival and stay tuned this weekend for our reviews and conversations from the Cinema Center.