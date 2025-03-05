SXSW is only days away, and once more, we're excited to announce that Collider will have a presence there to conduct exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in the industry, thanks to our partners at Roxstar Entertainment and their annual Cinema Center. For three days and three nights in Austin, Texas, the private hospitality hotspot will play host to red-carpet premiere parties for some of the most anticipated film and television titles, with refreshments courtesy of sponsors Peroni, Hendrick's Gin, Coppola Wines, and first-time partner Bloom Sparkling Energy, and, of course, our Media Studio. The goal of the center, as always, is to support and celebrate the filmmakers and projects that help bring the festival to life while we look to spotlight the wide range of talent that visits the exclusive space. This year's iteration will be parked near the event's main venue, the State Theater, from March 7 through 10.

Collider has managed to secure no shortage of stars willing to swing by for exclusive conversations during their press tours, including David Oyelowo, Matthew McConaughey, Nicolas Cage, Aaron Paul, Amanda Peet, Bradley Whitford, Zoey Deutch, Ruby Cruz, Lili Reinhardt, Mandy Moore, Eliza Gonzalez, Kate Mara, Chloe Fineman, Dennis Quaid, and Kelly Marie Tran, among many others. Readers at home can follow along throughout the event to hear directly from the attendees about their latest projects and other developments we'll be covering as things unfold. Meanwhile, for the celebrities that attend the Cinema Center, our sponsor partner, Roxstar, has arranged celebrations for several notable premieres as part of their official premiere party, including: