If you've been following Collider closely of late, you may have noticed one of the newer features popping up on the front page of the site a few months ago - threads. These are questions or topics typically posted by our editors and writers that are meant to start conversations about what's currently going on in pop culture and to get readers engaged in the discussion. That includes everything from arguing over who should be the next James Bond to opening up about the television series we're still mourning the loss of, or sharing predictions for the Oscars. As of writing, over 340 threads have been started already with 475 users making posts thus far related to movies, television, reality shows, streaming, and more.

While we love posting topics for everyone to discuss, what we're interested in isn't always exactly what our readership is. Everyone has different tastes, obsessions, and opinions about the titles, actors, and creatives they love. Ultimately, the goal of the threads section is for it to be an all-encompassing place for readers to discuss everything pop culture-related. To accomplish that, we want to encourage more viewers to check out the threads section and get involved by posting topics of their own to discuss with other members of the community. It's very easy to do and only requires two things to start—an idea and signing up for a free account with Collider.

How Do I Post a Thread on Collider?

The threads page can be found in a few places on the site either by navigating just below our biggest headlines on the front page or by clicking the threads tab on the header menu. The exact link to the section can be found here. After making an account, either by providing an email or signing in through Google, you can post a thread of your own by navigating down to the topics section and hitting the blue plus with the word thread next to any of the topics present. All that's left to do is come up with a title and a bit of text explaining your thoughts or any other context to go with the discussion. It's also possible to add a link and other formatting to the post, though it's not mandatory. After hitting submit, the thread idea will be sent off to a member of our staff and will be momentarily reviewed before going up on the site.

On top of being easy to make threads, it's also easy to follow along with discussions you're interested in. Currently, we have six topics available to post threads under with more possible in the future as more readers get involved. Each topic can be followed by hitting the bookmark button next to the topic, ensuring that notifications will be sent whenever something new is posted under it. There are lots of conversations left to be had, especially in the realms of horror and reality television. We also have sections dedicated to the latest and trendiest topics on the site that are garnering the most attention, like the possibility of a live-action Dragon Age adaptation following the release of the hotly-anticipated game Dragon Age: The Veilguard and the evergreen topic of what the greatest ship on television is that never came to be.

Visit the threads section now to get in on the conversation with the community and stay tuned here at Collider for all the latest news and more in pop culture.

