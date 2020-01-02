Collider Video to Refocus Its Direction for a New Era of Entertainment

Our video production side has been putting out terrific content for years, but as we begin 2020, that video content will be moving into an exciting new direction. Today, our video production will be refocused towards expanding high-quality, scripted, unscripted and celebrity-driven content. This means more emphasis on popular series like Comic Book Shopping and The Deepfake Saga, but we also have to say goodbye to some beloved series. We will be ceasing production on Movie Talk, Collider Live, Jedi Council, and Heroes, and we cannot begin to express the depth of our gratitude to our loyal fans and to those who worked tirelessly on these productions.

We’re incredibly excited about the future of our video content, and we can’t wait to share our next chapter with you.

Here’s the full press release on the changes we’re making in our video content production:

Collider to Refocus Video Content in New Era of Entertainment

(Los Angeles, CA – January 2, 2020) Collider announced today a refocusing of its video content as a new and exciting era begins for the company. In its two years operating as an independent entity, Collider has steadily developed its slate of video offerings, revamping its daily programming and producing premium series including Comic Book Shopping, Above The Line, The Deepfake Saga, Ladies Night, and For Your Consideration. As the company continues expanding its commitment to high-quality, scripted, unscripted, and celebrity-driven content across all media and platforms, its video division will refocus its efforts on premium content that goes beyond film and television commentary.

“The support for our original programs – Movie Talk, Collider Live, Jedi Council, and Heroes – has been immense, and we’re forever grateful to our loyal audience and everyone involved in the successful production of these shows on and off camera,” said Marc Fernandez, CEO of Collider. “As Collider continues to expand, we look forward to bringing our audience new and exciting video content in 2020 and beyond.”

Collider.com, one of the most-visited entertainment news websites, will continue its successful, in-depth reporting on the entertainment industry with breaking news, original features, and extensive interviews. It will continue working alongside both Collider Video and Collider Games, a full-service virtual reality development studio, to evolve the Collider brand alongside its global audience.