The Big Picture Colman Domingo to voice Norman Osborn in Spider-Man series.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man explores the MCU Peter Parker before Civil War.

Hudson Thames stars as Peter Parker, reprising his role from What If...?

Some web-tastic news just dropped at D23! Fan learned who will be lending their voices to the upcoming animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Colman Domingo has been announced as Norman Osborn, yes, the actor will be voicing one of the most, if not the most iconic Spider-Man villain the Green Goblin. As we've already learned, the series will explore the MCU Peter Parker before he meets Tony Stark in Captain America: Civil War.

We've also learned that Hudson Thames voices Peter Parker in the upcoming series. The actor voiced the web-slinging protagonist in Marvel's What-If?... There had been speculation about whether or not Thames or Tom Holland would voice Peter Parker but now we have confirmation that Thames will indeed reprise his voice role. At D23, they showed a clip of the upcoming series. It shows Osborn helping Peter Parker. Domingo will play a version of Norman Osborn that will seemingly make that betrayal of Spider-Man vs. The Green Goblin all the more devastating.

The Green Goblin Returns to the Forefront

Image via Aidan Kelley

Within the last two decades, the Green Goblin was mostly notably portrayed by Willem Dafoe in the Sam Raimi Spider-Man films. Dafoe also reprised his role as Norman Osborn/The Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home after Peter Parker (Tom Holland) does some funny things with time and worlds begin to blend. Since Dafoe was not the MCU Peter Parker's Norman Osborn, Domingo will get the chance to flesh out the dynamic between that Peter Parker and that Norman Osborn.

Up until now, fans have been left to wonder about the origins of the MCU Peter Parker. When we meet him in Captain America: Civil War, he's already got his enhanced abilities and is protecting his neighborhood. We haven't met his universe's Norman Osborn or his son Harry for that matter, who is usually one of Peter's closest friends. The new animated series opens the doors to explore all of that, and possibly also explain why we don't see any of them between Captain America: Civil War all the way to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will stream on Disney+ in the US once it is released. The series is set to premiere on November 2.