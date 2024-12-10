The much-awaited scripts for the overhauled third season of HBO's hit teen drama Euphoria are ready, with the show set to enter production in 2025. Details about the story are still scarce, but according to Colman Domingo, viewers should prepare for something "beautiful." The actor admitted that he had not seen the scripts himself, but from what he'd heard from the show's chief writer, Sam Levinson, delivered. “I have not seen a script, but I have heard about some scripts, and what I’ve heard is fantastic,” Domingo told Variety.

“It’s characters that we know and we're on the journey with, and we’re fighting for them as they’re fighting for their own spaces in the world. They’re all having breakthroughs in many ways. That’s what I found out," he reported, referring to Levinson's general theme for Season 3. Domingo added, saying:

“I think it’s some of the most gorgeous writing that Sam has ever done. It’s just from what I heard too, because I’ve heard from my friend Sam himself. He’s like, ‘Let me just tell you a little bit about it.’ From what he told me, it took my breath away.”

'Euphoria' Season 3 Is Still Happening.

While all this is subjective to Domingo, HBO emphasized getting better scripts to the extent that they rejected an entire story and had Levinson rework it to move the show from a high school setting. The Wrap previously reported this fork between the creator and the network, but it seems to be all in the past. "I’ve been very pleased with the scripts that we’re getting," HBO's boss Casey Bloys said of the latest direction the story had taken. "Our plan was to shoot starting in mid-January, and that’s still on track," he added.

Many of the show's stars have busy film and television careers, but most are on board to return to the show that made them a name worldwide. However, Storm Reid, who plays Rue's sister, confirmed that she will not return for the third season, although she didn't say why. "I'm very excited for Season 3. Unfortunately, Gia's not returning for the third season," Reid said at the Governors Awards red carpet. "But I'm' so indebted to the cast and crew of that show, to HBO. Euphoria is a really special thing, and I'm so glad that's a part of my legacy and that I was a part of such a cultural phenomenon," the actress added. "I'm forever grateful, forever indebted, and I can't wait to see what Season 3 has in store," she concluded.

Euphoria Season 3 does not have a release date yet, but the past two seasons are available to stream on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

