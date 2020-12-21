Colman Domingo is a true artist, through and through. Before breaking into film and television in incredible works like Fear the Walking Dead, Euphoria, and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, working with incredible directors like Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, and Ava DuVernay along the way, Domingo dominated the theater, starring in influential musicals like Passing Strange, The Scottsboro Boys, and Chicago — not to mention the acclaimed, self-written solo shows and directorial works. Domingo's love and commitment to creative expression shines through his very being, and I was beyond lucky to sit down with him for a Collider Connected longform interview.

For a little over a half hour, Domingo and I talked about his beginnings as a performer, what it's like to translate the theatrical experience to a filmed experience, the notch on the belt of appearing in Law and Order, the intense process of filming the recent Zendaya-featuring special episode of Euphoria, the bittersweet joys of reflecting on Chadwick Boseman, and the out-and-out joys of his delightful webseries Bottomless Brunch at Colman's. It's a sweeping, thorough, and emotionally vital look into the life of a working artist.

Watch the full Collider Connected above, and check out our first look at the second Euphoria special episode.

Image via HBO

