The Big Picture The Sing Sing trailer showcases inmates' emotional healing through performance behind bars.

Colman Domingo stars as Divine G.

The film was directed by Greg Kwedar.

ColmanDomingo is using his talent to inspire hope in the trailer for A24’s heartfelt drama, Sing Sing. The first official peek comes shortly ahead of the film’s U.S. premiere at this year’s SXSW festivities, which kick off in Austin, Texas later this week. Based on a true story of the tenacity of men behind prison bars, the production centers on a group of inmates serving their sentences and pushing to achieve emotional and mental healing through the art of performance.

Life has been anything but easy for Divine G (Domingo), a man sentenced to prison and kept behind the walls of Sing Sing after the scales of justice convicted him of a crime he didn’t commit. During a clemency hearing, Divine lays out the projects he’s been working on to bring a sense of stability, routine, and relief to the other inmates living their lives at the correctional facility in New York. Showcasing skills that may have otherwise not been tapped into on the outside, the jailed men dig into their characters under the watchful and guiding eye of their fearless leader. Although he’s created a safe space for his fellow incarcerated friends, a heart-wrenching moment between Divine and his clemency overseers turns the tables on all the good he’s been doing during his wrongful imprisonment.

Sing Sing is the latest project to come from filmmaker and producer Greg Kwedar and serves as his sophomore feature-length title following 2016’s Transpecos. Along with Domingo, the movie also stars Clarence Maclin, who holds a special bond with the film as he lived it and will be playing himself in the movie. Filling out the rest of the leading cast are Sean San Jose (The Other Barrio) and Paul Raci (Sound of Metal).

Colman Domingo’s Launch To Fame

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Real ones will know that Domingo’s journey to critical acclaim has been a long time coming through his roles in Broadway productions like Passing Strange and The Scottsboro Boys. But, the last few years have seen the star garner heaps of praise for his crossover into shows such as Fear the Walking Dead and Euphoria and films including Rustin, The Color Purple, and Selma. With a possible Academy Award win on the way for his work in Rustin, Domingo has already begun to throw himself into other projects, including playing the part of Joe Jackson in Michael as well as directing and starring in a biopic about iconic singer, Nat King Cole.

Sing Sing will take center stage in theaters in July. You can check out the trailer above.