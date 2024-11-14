Netflix has just released the trailer for The Madness, their newest limited series starring the singular talent of Colman Domingo. The Euphoria star — who may actually return to Euphoria after all, along with the rest of the cast of the show, in news that will surprise everyone, including, we assume, the cast of the show — steps into the shoes of Muncie Daniels, a media pundit who must clear his name after he accidentally stumbles upon a murder in the woods.

The trailer very quickly gives us a vibe of what to expect, with Muncie telling the police that he's being framed for murder. Muncie thinks he's the perfect suspect for the murder of a man described as "the Jesse Jackson of white supremacy", but Muncie decides to stand up and says he ain't going anywhere. As Muncie goes to drastic measures to try and protect his innocence, his actions start to make him look even more guilty as the investigation goes on.

Who Else is Involved in 'The Madness'?

Alongside Domingo's stellar talents is an ensemble which is packed full of ridiculous ability. Joining him in his latest soujourn into the world of television is Marsha Stephanie Blake (I’m Your Woman), Gabrielle Graham (The Expanse), John Ortiz (American Fiction), Tamsin Topolski (What You Wish For), TJ Mixson (Candy Cane Lane), Deon Cole (The Harder They Fall), Hamish Allan-Headley (Mayor of Kingstown), Ennis Esmer (Children Ruin Everything), Alison Wright (The Americans), Bradley Whitford (The West Wing), and Stephen McKinley Henderson (Civil War).

The eight-episode series was directed by Clement Virgo, known for his work on Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The L Word, The Get Down, and The Wire.. Virgo also serves as an executive producer, teaming up with series creator Stephen Belber (The Laramie Project). The executive production team includes Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Kaitlin Dahill from Chernin Entertainment, along with VJ Boyd.

It's been a banner year for Domingo too. The main man appeared in the comedy Drive-Away Dolls and the acclaimed drama Sing Sing. He recently finished filming Michael, the biopic about Michael Jackson, where he takes on the role of Joe Jackson, Michael’s father. Domingo will also lend his voice to Marvel’s animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, voicing Norman Osborn, who is something of a scientist himself.

The Madness will premiere on Netflix on November 28. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the series and Colman Domingo.

