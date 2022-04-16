Production for Hallmark’s Color My World With Love has just recently wrapped and, according to a report by ET Online, the romance follows a lead character with Down Syndrome and her journey to love.

Actress Lily D. Moore (Never Have I Ever) plays Kendall, an artist with Down syndrome who paints in an impressionist style that mirrors reality the way she sees it. Kendall is a joyful and flourishing girl thanks in great part to her doting mother Emma, played by Erica Durance (Smallville) and her grandmother Bev, played by Karen Kruper (Chesapeake Shores). Things change in Kendall’s life when she meets Brad, portrayed by David DeSanctis (Where Hope Grows), in a cooking class for diverse learners and a romance blooms between them.

However, Emma, who has spent the last 22 years of her daughter’s life trying to protect her, is anxious about this new relationship, especially as it does not take long to get to a serious point. Emma is afraid that Kendall’s heart will end up broken which makes her attempt to slow the relationship’s progression. Benjamin Ayres (Saving Hope) plays Nic, a longtime family friend of Brad’s, who is going to help Emma get past her trepidation and begin accepting her daughter’s romantic choices and perhaps, become available to experience a romance herself. Kendall will show her mother the importance to see beyond outward appearances in order to grasp the beauty that is underneath.

Peter Benson directed the series, with Charles Cooper as producer, and Orly Adelson, Jonathan Eskenas and Kimberley Bradley as executive producers. Color My World With Love will premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries later in the year. Moore made a brief statement about the project: "Everyone has a dream to fall in love and get married one day, even people with disabilities. I hope viewers take away that 'Color My World With Love' is about painting your own story through your emotions and that we all have endless possibilities." On her Instagram, the actress shared her excitement to be part of the project writing: "Can't wait to share more with you as we lead up to the big day!!!". The announcement should certainly be a reason for excitement and celebration as this upcoming romance is a victory for advocates of diverse representation in media and the inclusion of people with disabilities as main characters.

