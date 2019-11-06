Lovecraft Goes Full Nicolas Cage in the First ‘Color Out of Space’ Trailer

0

Hold on to your squamous butts, because the first trailer for Color Out of Space is here and it’s packing a nuclear-grade dose of Lovecraftian nightmare fuel. Without a doubt one of the weirdest movies headed to theaters next year, Color Out of Space sees Hardware and Dust Devil director Richard Stanley making his return to filmmaking after his famously horrid experiences on The Island of Doctor Moreau almost put him off it for good. And what a grand return it is.

The film stars Nicolas Cage as Nathan Gardner, a man who finds his family, his home, and his life transformed into an unspeakable nightmare when a meteorite crashes into his front yard and brings a mutative alien organism with it. Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur, Brendan Meyer, Julian Hilliard, Elliot Knight with Q’Orianka Kilcher and Tommy Chong also star.

I caught Color Out of Space at Fantastic Fest, and let me tell you in the elegant critical prose of our time — it whips an unbelievable amount of ass. Lovecraft adaptations have proven almost impossibly difficult on film. There’s something about the concept of cosmic cruel indifference and the unknowability of the universe’s expanse that doesn’t quite translate from words to images. But I’ll be damned if Stanley didn’t hit the nail right on the tentacle because Color Out of Space is a brutal, horrific and hideously grotesque film in all the right ways. It’s also absolutely batshit, with Cage doing one of his epically operatic turns toward madness and some absolutely ungodly body horror that will make you want to run to the phone and call your mom.

Get a peek at the madness in the trailer below, and for more, head over to Matt’s full TIFF review and stay tuned for more when the film arrives in theaters on January 24, 2020.

