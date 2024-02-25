The Big Picture Sofia shines in the 2023 adaptation of The Color Purple , showcasing her strength and impact on Celie's journey.

The relationship between Celie and Shug is more explicit in the 2023 film, embracing the queer themes of Walker's novel more boldly.

Nettie's story is minimized in the adaptation, missing key details from the novel, but still delivers an emotional impact in the end.

Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel The Color Purple had its second theatrical adaptation during the holiday season of last year, a fantastic musical that was able to adapt the story closer to the book than the original 1985 Steven Spielberg-directed film starring Whoopi Goldberg. Spielberg's film was a monumental point in his filmmaking and has become a classic for many fans. In 2005, a Broadway musical opened that adapted the story closer to the novel, and it returned in 2017 with a Revival starring Cynthia Erivo, the star of the highly anticipated upcoming Wicked film.

This new film, which is adapting both the novel and the Broadway show, is helmed by Blitz Bazawule, starring Fantasia Barrino as Celie, who originated the role in the Broadway adaptation. While the 2023 film was more faithful to Walker's book, there are still many things that are lost in the change of media, and it even makes changes from the original film, which is still a huge inspiration, cementing it as its own adaptation of the story that will likely become beloved for years to come.

Sofia is Missing A Huge Character Moment

The Color Purple may be Celie's story, but Sofia (Danielle Brooks) has some of the most iconic moments. In this film, she has the powerhouse performance of "Hell No" after Celie tells her husband Harpo (Corey Hawkins) to beat her to get her in line. "Hell No" is the standout scene for Sofia this time around. It shows the strength in her character, and how she inspires Celie to eventually stand up for herself and take back her life for her own. It also provides even more of a tragedy for the eventual breakdown of her character's experiences in prison. When Sofia's imprisonment ends, she is quickly whisked away from her family by Miss Millie (Elizabeth Marvel), who has "graciously" offered a job to help Sofia get back on her feet. Miss Millie is one of the few White characters in this story, and her cruelty is just as bad as some of the other abusers here. This scene is likely meant to finish Sofia's arc quicker because it happens much later in the novel.

Sofia does indeed go to work for Miss Millie after she is released from prison. However, in the novel, Miss Millie cannot drive. So, as part of her job, Sofia is teaching Miss Millie how to drive her car. When Christmas rolls around, Miss Millie gives Sofia the privilege of spending time with her family, promising to drive her and then come pick her back up later in the day, since Sofia never gets to see her family anymore working for Miss Millie. Following through on her promise, Miss Millie drives Sofia over to the house, filled with all her loved ones. Just as Sofia is getting comfortable in the house, they hear a commotion outside. Miss Millie didn't know how to get the car into reverse, and she forces Sofia to drive her all the way home, unable to spend time with her loved ones. It's one of the most heart-wrenching scenes in the book and is adapted in the Spielberg film, starring Oprah Winfrey as Sofia. This new adaptation merges this scene and Sofia's release from prison into one, and while it works, it is not as impactful.

Celie and Shug's Relationship is Even More Explicit

Close

One of the fundamentals of The Color Purple is its exploration of a Black woman's queerness. The original film's major criticism is the fact that it shied away from portraying the sapphic relationship that is integral to the story, and Spielberg himself has commented on the portrayal. In the previous version, there is one scene where Celie and Shug (Margaret Avery) share a few kisses on a bed, and it's implied they sleep together as the camera moves away from them. It's a very tame, fade-to-black presentation that, while big for the time, allowed a lot of people to view the relationship between the two women as platonic, instead of romantic as it should be. From one of the 2023 adaptation's first scenes, where Celie sings as she washes Shug (Taraji P. Henson) in the bathtub, to their romantic movie date that ends in a love ballad and a kiss, there is no denying the queer story of Celie and Shug. Yet, the film still leaves a lot to be desired in some areas.

Walker's book is unafraid of pushing the boundaries of what can be spoken about in all aspects of it. It makes sense that she would not want to shy away from the explicitness of this relationship either. Celie and Shug are quite literally laid bare for the reader to experience both their romantic connection and sexuality over many years, even including a breakup. Nearly all of that in the film is streamlined into a clear relationship with an uncertain ending. Both films are PG-13, of course, they don't have to be as explicit as the novel, but when the film already has us seeing the horror of sexual assault, it should find a way to juxtapose Celie's first time when she consents and enjoys it with another person without tip-toeing around it so much. The one thing this movie does get props for is the fact that their relationship is at least clear in this film. It's 2024, and queer themes should be adapted to their full potential, as we have seen in other material earlier in the year like The Last of Us.

Nettie's Story is Missing From 'The Color Purple'

Close

The biggest choice both adaptations make is the major cuts to Nettie's (Halle Bailey/Ciara) screen time. It's the hardest part of adapting The Color Purple, finding a balance for a character that spends most of the time off-screen, yet has such an importance to the story that she needs to make an impact. Celie and Nettie's sibling connection is the only constant in Celie's life. Her love for her sister (and her children) gets her through the toughest parts of her life. They live most of their years apart, and the tragedy of the love between them is what makes The Color Purple so tragic yet heartwarming in its end. The film, understandably, has little of Nettie in it. There is one brief flash to the life Nettie lives in Africa, after Shug and Celie discover the letters Mister (Coleman Domingo) has hidden from her for decades, accompanied by the song "Agoo." But that is all we see of Nettie until the very end of the film.

The novel has a much easier way of connecting the reader to Nettie as it reveals the unanswered letters she wrote to Celie. It's a true dive into her character that shows all that was skipped over in the films, such as how Nettie came to be with the missionary couple, Samuel (David Alan Grier) and Corrine (Emana Rachelle), and found out that their children were adopted, and, in fact, her sister Celie's children. Nettie details her life in Africa in the letters and how culturally different it is, while also trying to save the village they live in from colonialism. After Corrine dies in Africa, Nettie even marries Samuel. There's a whole history of this character that's missing on the silver screen, but there's no way to adapt this much of Nettie that would fit into an already lengthy runtime. Maybe if this were a series it would work better, but the film does its best with the runtime, and Celie and Nettie's reunion is still exceptionally emotional at the end of the film.

Realistically, there is no way to adapt Alice Walker's phenomenal novel to the screen. Even the runtime of a TV show wouldn't be able to get everything in, simply because the novel is told so personally through letters. So much is said in the novel's words, that the film can only hope that it can convey the same message. With such introspective dives into the character, a lot is lost. To that, the musical does have one advantage; it can and does use song to get those emotions across clearly. While there may be changes, The Color Purple (2023) has a more authentic heart and is closer to the book. This film deserves to be remembered as such a good, emotional adaptation of Walker's timeless novel as it will likely become a classic just like the first film.

The Color Purple is currently streaming on Max in the U.S.

Stream on Max