Warner Bros. has set release dates for the upcoming musical adaptation of The Color Purple and the live action / animation hybrid Coyote vs. Acme, and if we’re being quite honest the dates shouldn’t surprise anyone. Both films are scheduled for 2023, which reflects the reality of an industry that has spent the last year largely shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Color Purple, from Black Is King co-director Blitz Bazawule, is an adaptation of the Broadway musical that premiered in 2005 and had a revival in 2015 which nabbed star Cynthia Erivo both a Tony Award and a Grammy Award. The musical, written by Marsha Norman with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray, was adapted from Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel that itself was famously adapted into a film by Steven Spielberg starring Whoopie Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey. The screenplay for Bazawule’s film was written by playwright Marcus Gardley, with a cast that is currently TBA. The Color Purple is scheduled to hit theaters December 20, 2023.

Meanwhile, the comedy Coyote vs. Acme, based on Ian Frazier’s 1990 New Yorker column about Wile E. Coyote suing the Acme Company for years of faulty products, is set for release July 21, 2023. Frazier is co-writing the screenplay with Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn, who is also acting as producer via his Two Monkeys, A Goat and Another, Dead, Monkey banner. Gunn has a knack for high-concept projects (see Super, and if we're being totally honest, the 2002 Scooby-Doo movie), so his attachment to this project is reason enough to get excited. For more new release dates, click here to read when you'll get to see the next Mad Max movie.

