After delivering a record-breaking debut at the Christmas day box office, Warner Bros. Pictures’ musical adaptation, The Color Purple will have audiences swept off their feet as it heads to streaming. Blitz Bazawule's musical remake of the 1985 classic will make its streaming debut February 16 on Max. The Color Purple has, since its premiere, proven to be a record-breaking piece as it became the first non-franchise film to win the Christmas day box office since 2014. The movie musical remake with a fresh rating of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes is also up for an Academy Award and has received two SAG Award nominations and 17 NAACP Image Award nods.

There is an effort to bring Warner Bros. and director Bazawule remake closer to new audiences beyond streaming, as the film has been available to rent ($19.99 USD) or own ($24.99 USD) on digital platforms, including Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, among others beginning on January 16. The Color Purple follows a young Celie (Phylicia Pearl Mpasi) who is separated from her sister, Nettie (Halle Bailey), and forced to marry a cruel man, Mister (Colman Domingo), and cater for his children. After years of endless abuse from her husband, an adult Celie (Fantasia Barrino) finds support with her stepdaughter Sofia (Danielle Brooks) and a singer named Shug Avery (Taraji P. Henson) until she can be reunited with her sister, Nettie. The film is a musical adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, however, it does differ from the original 1985 Steven Spielberg-directed film.

"While Spielberg focused on the pain and trauma that Celie went through," wrote Collider's own Ross Bonaime in a review of the 2023 film, "Bazawule’s adaptation is more of a celebration, a reminder that life can always start anew, and that great change is possible." Bonaime continued, "However, while Bazawule’s adaptation of Walker’s book is an important counterpoint to Spielberg’s film and a strong musical in its own right, The Color Purple can’t help but lose some of its power due to this medium.

'The Color Purple' Assembled a Stellar Cast

The Color Purple boasts a stellar cast which includes Oscar-nominated Henson, Oscar, SAG and BAFTA Award-nominated Brooks, Emmy-winner Domingo, and Grammy-nominated Bailey, among others. Behind the scenes, the film was produced by Oprah Winfrey who also starred in the original film in 1985. While the new film drew upon talents at the peak of their careers, it also drew on some famed experience as Whoopi Goldberg who played Celie in the 1985 film, made an appearance. Goldberg played a birthing specialist who helps Celie deliver her second child. Winfrey explained how the original star made it into the remake, saying "just thought it was a wonderful Easter egg for audiences who have appreciated the film over the years, for the diehards. And we also thought it was a lovely homage to Whoopi."

The Color Purple begins streaming on Max on February 16.