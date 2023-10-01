The Big Picture Colorism is a multifaceted issue that exists worldwide and is prevalent even in reality TV shows like The Real Housewives of Potomac and Love & Hip Hop.

The poor execution of the discussion on colorism during the RHOP reunion highlights the need for experts who can have a real conversation about the topic without bias.

Colonialism and slavery have contributed to colorism in countries like India and the United States, where lighter skin has been favored and darker skin has been stigmatized, leading to division and stereotypes.

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s season 7 reunion featured an intense and poorly executed discussion on colorism. Andy Cohen rightfully chose to step aside in the discussion, but because there was no one onstage without the proper knowledge to run the conversation, it fell flat. More recently the topic has risen up again due to the racist comments Erica Mena made in her fight with Spice on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, which ultimately led to her being fired from the series. These two shows aren’t the only ones the topic has arisen in. From dating shows to Indian Matchmaker, skin tone and colorism have been prevalent, and now it's time to have a real conversation about it.

So, where did colorism come from, and how does it play a role in our favorite reality series? The child of racist ideology, colorism is defined as “prejudice or discrimination against individuals with a dark skin tone, typically among people of the same ethnic or racial group”. This definition is extremely reductionist, as it is a multifaceted issue. Colorism isn’t just an issue in America; it’s a problem all over the world. Even in African countries skin bleaching is still a popular beauty regimen, despite the dangerous side effects and potential health issues. It is a massive problem that is now getting more attention thanks to our favorite reality tv shows.

The Colorism on ‘RHOP,’ ‘Love & Hip Hop,’ ‘Basketball Wives,’ and ‘Married At First Sight’

The RHOP reunion discussion on colorism was not well done. No one was prepared for it, and Bravo should have taken the time to prepare for it, as everyone knew it was coming. None of the women onstage were experts on colorism. The conversation started primarily when discussing the fight Mia Thornton started with Wendy Osefo. Wendy was calling Mia out for throwing a drink on another woman. Mia fought back with words initially, but when Wendy put her hand up and said she was done with the conversation, Mia kept it going. So when Wendy continued to respond in kind to Mia, Mia threw her purse at Wendy before running away to go cry.

Robyn Dixon ran to go comfort Mia, even though she was the perpetrator, not the victim. Mia threw her purse at Wendy’s head. Not once did Wendy get up or physically attack her, and yet they put the blame on Wendy, who was, again, not at fault. The ladies suggested on stage that there was a colorist aspect to Robyn’s behavior. Wendy is a dark-skinned woman with Nigerian heritage. She was the victim in this scenario, and Robyn’s defense as to why she ran to comfort Mia was flimsy at best. It was personal experience against personal experience, and having to watch Wendy break down was difficult. There was no one onstage at that moment who could assist and explain the issue without bias. Candiace Dillard tried her best to give a clear definition of the term, but was also unable to do so.

The conversation became convoluted with personal feelings, which nullified any real hope of an educational moment. It was an inefficient conversation that was left unresolved, and clearly led to divisions in the group that we’ll be seeing in the upcoming 8th season. But it did touch on something that has come up in other series, like Basketball Wives, Love & Hip Hop, and Married At First Sight. Basketball Wives and Love and Hip Hop Miami showcase colorism in the Afro-latino community.

Amara La Negra has faced a lot of backlash in her career because she is a proud Afro-Latino woman. Amara, who proudly wore her hair in an afro at the beginning of her career, understands first hand the issue of colorism in the Latin American community. In an interview with Latino USA she shared,

“When you talk about Latinos, there’s Salma [Hayek], Sofía [Vergara], JLo, Shakira. These are the standards of Latinas but you never mention women who look like myself. I always say there isn’t a Latin country that doesn’t have Afro-Latinos… I’m not trying to separate Afro-Latinos from other Latinos, I’m trying to put us in the mix. We’re not mentioned, ever. It’s crazy that people tell me they never knew there was Black people who spoke Spanish. That just shows how much more we have to learn.”

And her statement is true. While it’s known that there are Afro-Latino communities in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba, many would be surprised to know that there is also a large Afro-Mexican population in Mexico. Afro-Latino people in pop culture are not represented much at all, which only fuels the colorism within their community.

Colorism even made its way into Married At First Sight in its seventh season. Groom Tristan Thompson (no relation to the Kardashian baby-daddy) said he did not want to be matched with a woman darker than him. Tristan is a light-skinned Black man, so when he said this Pastor Calvin Roberson was startled, and tried to explain how what he said was incredibly shallow. The other two experts disagreed with Pastor Cal, and said they should focus on Tristan’s preferences. That worked out really well for Tristan, as he was matched with Mia Bally, and their short-lived tumultuous marriage ended well before Decision Day. Chris Williams, another villainous groom on MAFS presented behaviors that are likely due to colorism as well.

Colonialism Leads to Colorism on 'Indian Matchmaker'

Another series in which colorism rears its ugly head is in Indian Matchmaker. The series follows Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia as she works with her clients to find their future spouses. Each of her clients describe what they are looking for, and the word “fair” is often heard. This use of fair isn’t situational, it’s skin-tone based. The country of India has had its own issues with colorism ever since the country was colonized by the British in the 1800s. The hierarchy, which came from Hindu religious text the Vedas, is described in the ancient text as,

“A division of labor based on birthright justified by moral and religious concepts. The Brahmins held the most power in Hindu society, they were priests, otherwise known as the spiritual and intellectual leaders of the society.”

There were also colors assigned to the various levels of the caste system, with white being closest to the gods, aka the priests. The colors mentioned have absolutely nothing to do with skin tone, but the invading British used the described caste system in it to satisfy their colonial needs. By focusing on what the British deemed “The Aryan Race”, they were able to convince many that their Whiteness made them closer to the gods, ultimately justifying their invasion of India and subsequent colonization. Fun fact? The word Aryan comes from the word Arya, which means “noble” in the Vedas. Nothing to do with skin tone whatsoever. The British interference turned the caste system from a spiritual one, to a skin tone based one, with darker skin tones being at the bottom. Because of this, darker skinned Indian citizens began being seen as lesser than or unattractive. Over 200 years later, these colonial influences are still incredibly prevalent, and the preference for lighter or “fair” skin remains strong.

How Colorism Factored Into the ‘RHOP’ Drama

In America, slavery was the main contributor to colorism. As the enslaved arrived to build the foundation of what is known today as the United States, these people were all considered to be property. Property that was used by the owners as they saw fit. Enslaved African women were sexually used and abused, and despite what Hollywood wants you to think, there was rarely ever any consent or love involved. Because of these non-consensual acts, many mixed-race children were born, and soon the differentiation between the house and the field quickly rose. Lighter-skinned enslaved people were allowed to work inside the house and consequently received slightly better treatment, while the darker-skinned enslaved people were forced to work the fields. This dynamic created a divide within the newly growing African American ethnic group, leading to, you guessed it: colorism.

Colorism also plays an unfortunate role in American society when it comes to criminal justice. According to a study done in the early 2000s by Harvard University,

“After accounting for differences like gender and level of education, [Ellis] found that African Americans have an overall 36% chance of going to jail at some point in their lifetimes. Dark-skinned African Americans, meanwhile, have a near 66% chance. That’s a full 30% increase.”

There are stigmas tied to skin tone, primarily thanks slavery, here in America. Darker-skinned Black men are often stereotyped and portrayed to be more violent and aggressive. Darker-skinned Black women are stereotyped as more promiscuous and angry. The “Jezebel” stereotype is one that was born from slavery as a way to excuse the assaults perpetrated by enslavers. This has translated over time to ideas within the community. Dark-skinned little girls doing basic child things are perceived as sexual because an adult saw it that way and they are called “fast” by their elders, which is often used to excuse any unwanted attention or assaults they face. Dark-skinned little boys are treated like men, regardless of their age, which often leads to them being criminalized at an early age. Both of these negative stereotypes share the commonality of perceived aggression, something that is wildly apparent in the narratives of many reality TV shows. The biggest gripe that Candiace Dillard and Wendy Osefo have with their co-stars is that they are painted as aggressive, even though their behaviors are no different from their lighter-skinned counterparts. The way these reality personalities are perceived is about 50% truth and 50% crafting, with editors even taking words out of context and placing them in scenes that they never actually said. They hold an immense power in how these personalities are perceived.

Reality TV and the Ugly Truth of Eurocentric Beauty Standards

Colorism also shows up when it comes to beauty standards. Society sets its rules for what it believes beauty to be. In 700 B.C.E. Japanese women would color their teeth black, as it was seen as a sign of beauty. In ancient Greece, women would fill the gap within their eyebrows to create a uni-bow, as it was seen as more attractive. Society sets the standard. And thanks to the mass colonialism of several European countries, the beauty standards have generally been based on more Eurocentric features. Natural Black hair became seen as dirty and unkempt because of its texture, and toxic methods of straightening hair became commonplace. Lighter-skinned Black women with looser curl patterns became a standard within the community, and has been seen time and time again on movies, scripted shows, and of course, reality TV. These kinds of standards have led to immense self esteem issues, particularly with young Black women. A study done by the University of Fayetteville on the effects of colorism says,

“A statement such as ‘you are pretty for a dark-skinned girl’ uttered to a woman may have a negative effect as it may be perceived as implying that one is the exception when dark skin is not appreciated. As more emphasis continues to be placed on revising the standards of beauty that were based on Eurocentric norms, and with increasing appreciation of differences in skin color, it still needs to be clarified how much personal aspects such as self-esteem have become detached from colorism.”

Comments like the one mentioned in the study happen a lot more than non-Black people may realize. It’s incredibly problematic, but there is hope. It’s being said a lot lately, but representation truly does matter, and now that more people are beginning to understand and embrace their non-Eurocentric features, more positive examples are being seen in movies and television. Reality TV, on the other hand, has a very long way to go. Moments like the one between Spice and Erica Mena aren’t the first, and they won’t be the last. Until these reality series stop framing dark-skinned women as aggressive, loud, or angry, the problem is going to persist. The people telling these stories behind the scenes have an important role in this. They are crafting the narratives about these people, and they need to be aware of the colorism they are consciously, or unconsciously, promoting.