The Big Picture Monika's murder mystery in Colors of Evil: Red keeps you guessing with a gripping whodunit storyline and a twisty ending.

Director Adrian Panek creates a grim atmosphere that adds to the suspense of the psychological thriller in this Polish hidden gem.

Maja Ostaszewska's powerful performance as a distraught mother seeking answers shines in a film full of red herrings and unexpected twists.

One of the best aspects of Netflix is its commitment to making international feature films available to people worldwide. The streamer's latest hidden treasure comes from Poland, and it is called Colors of Evil: Red. Based on the novel by Małgorzata Oliwia Sobczak, the film is a taut psychological whodunit that delivers two solid hours of twists and turns that end with an unexpected and satisfying conclusion. Adrian Panek directs a crisp and well-acted film that is a showcase for some of Poland's best performers, including Maja Ostaszewska, Jakub Gierszał, and Zofie Jastrzębska as Monika, a beautiful and free-spirited young woman whose murder leaves a myriad of potential killers. By the time Colors of Evil: Red throws you a final curveball, you feel like you've been on an emotional rollercoaster ride chock-full of well-crafted red herrings.

What Is 'Colors of Evil: Red' About?

Monika Bogucka is an energetic and vibrant daughter of a local Polish Tricity judge, Helena (Ostaszewska). Though she comes from a steady legal family, she is determined to venture out and make her way in the world by doing her own thing. When she lands a job as a bartender at a local nightclub, she's headed in the right direction. But when she begins to date her physically abusive manager, Waldemar Mila (Wojciech Zielinski), she also catches the eye of the club's owner and ruthless crime lord, Lucasz "Kazar" Kazarski (Przemysław Bluszcz). When Maria turns up naked and face down, having washed up on a Polish beach, there is no shortage of suspects for her murder. Inspector Leopold Bilski (Gierszal) will have to navigate through a litany of her many admirers to uncover who committed the heinous act and took her lips as a souvenir. Monika's mother, Helena, also becomes involved in the investigation to cope with her shock and grief over her daughter's untimely demise. Meanwhile, she is also having an affair with the medical examiner Tadieusz Dubiela (Andrzej Konopka), who has a dirty little family secret that will be key to unraveling Monika's murder mystery.

Adrian Panek Uses a Stark Environment to Add to the Suspense of 'Color of Evil: Red'

Panek takes the novel source material and deftly provides the audience with at least five potential suspects to set up the whodunit aspect of Colors of Evil: Red. But beyond that, he uses the overcast and stark seaside Polish city setting as a character in and of itself to add to the macabre tone of the film. Make no mistake; this is a grim and gritty psychological thriller that interweaves a compelling murder mystery along the way. Panek smothers the viewer with an overarching sense of despair and hopelessness before ramping up the emotions through the urgency of a devastated mother and a determined Inspector who leads the audience down a winding and suspenseful road to find the person responsible for such an atrocious murder of a young, innocent woman.

'Colors of Evil: Red' Also Borrows From Some Well-Known Directors of Psychological Thrillers

When crime scene investigators roll Monika's body over, the shot of her face is a raw and viscerally chilling moment in the film. Not only is she purple and bloated, but her eyes are a milky white, and her lips have been cut from her face, leaving her teeth and gums exposed. The method of this particularly horrific moment is very reminiscent of some of the noirish body horror that we've seen from master directors like David Fincher in Seven (specifically the stirring scene of "Gluttony"). That is lofty praise that doesn't come easily, but Panek certainly delivers similar tight, gutwrenching shots.

Moreover, the wide shots and angles he uses are reminiscent of the hard right angles and linear techniques of Michael Mann in movies like Heat and the film version of Manhunter. Many of the heavily armed police scenes will also remind viewers of Heat. The muted and drab ambient atmosphere is also particularly Mann-esque, with a hint of M. Night Shyamalan in how he used his backdrops to become another mysterious character in movies like The Village and Unbreakable. The movie's twisty ending may not be on the level of The Sixth Sense, but what is? This is the heady company that Panek is replicating, and while Colors of Evil: Red might have a distance to cover, it still has brilliant storytelling and terrific pieces.

Maja Ostaszewska Shines as a Distraught Mother Who Wants Answers

Several things make this Polish thriller stand out. Firstly, it masterfully creates a suspenseful whodunit with its troubling storyline. But of all the characters in Colors of Evil: Red, the one performance that emerges as the most memorable is Maja Ostaszewska as an emotionally broken mother, Helena. From the heart-wrenching moment she has to identify her daughter at the morgue, she is so believable as a horribly traumatized parent going through the inner turmoil of losing her only child. One of the most emotional scenes of the film is when she walks into choppy seawater, in an attempt to die by suicide. She is saved by her husband, Roman (Andrzej Zielinski), but her inner turmoil is so palpable it is impossible to take your eyes off her when she's on the screen.

When Helena discovers that she has been closer to the killer and his accomplice than she ever knew during the climactic reveal, her reaction is just the right amount of despair and disbelief, emphasizing the solid twist ending. Ostaszwska anchors the talented and compelling cast impressively. Colors of Evil: Red is an international film that would still be easy to follow without subtitles because of the physical accuracy of the set pieces and players, but it is undeniably better with the help of the captions.

Colors of Evil: Red is currently available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

