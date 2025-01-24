In the '80s, the cop movie genre was a crowded field full of spectacle over realism. The urban grit of ‘70s morality pictures such as Serpico, The French Connection, and Dirty Harry were replaced by fast-talking comedians as hip detectives (Beverly Hills Cop) and muscle-bound men of action carrying exotic guns (Cobra). But in 1988, Dennis Hopper's Colors did more than revive the drama and intensity of the genre — it told a gritty tale involving real-life gangs.

The true rivalry of the Los Angeles-based Bloods and Crips traces as far back as the post-Civil Rights Movement period of the early ‘70s. Membership of both gangs increased throughout the decade as their influence on the crack cocaine scene became a catastrophic epidemic in multiple Black communities across Los Angeles. Colors would examine the ongoing violence through the eyes of two police officers representing different generations, played by acting legends Sean Penn and Robert Duvall.

What Is Dennis Hopper's 'Colors' About?

Colors focused on the LAPD’s Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums unit (aka CRASH). They patrol the low-income communities around Los Angeles affected by the Bloods, Crips, and members of the Latin Kings. Much of Colors’ A-story is centered around veteran officer Bob Hodges (Duvall) and his inexperienced partner Danny McGavin (Penn). The partners have distinct styles in policing, as Hodges takes a level-headed approach to dealing with the gangs, while McGavin is much more short-tempered when going up against them physically.

As the gang violence escalates following the murder of a Blood member, tensions between Hodges and McGavin increase due to the latter’s law-bending attitude, which causes more problems than solves them. It also affects McGavin’s relationship with local waitress Luisa (Maria Conchita Alonso), whose graffiti artist nephew becomes the victim of his police brutality. While McGavin’s actions develop a heightened reputation across the city, the Crips put out a hit on him after a house raid that results in one of their own being shot by another cop.

Colors was one of the first movies that examined gang violence in L.A. communities rarely depicted in cinema before this point. This was in stark contrast to Richard Di Lello’s original draft which, according to Richard T. Kelly’s Sean Penn: His Life and Times, dealt with fictional gangs in Chicago dealing fictional drugs. With Hopper’s directing trait of telling grounded stories, as evidenced by the seminal road classic Easy Rider, he convinced execs at Orion to turn the Colors into a true-to-life tale using real gang members alongside future stars such as Damon Wayans and Don Cheadle, as well as filming on location in inner-city communities around L.A.

'Colors' Fails To Address the Real Reason People Join Gangs