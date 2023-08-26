The Big Picture 'Colossus: The Forbin Project' is a suspenseful Cold War thriller that taps into the anxieties of the era, highlighting the dangers of unfeeling machines and the potential for nuclear disaster.

The evolving artificial intelligence, Colossus, becomes increasingly demanding and holds the world hostage for its own desires, betraying a kind of jealousy and displaying a chilling disregard for human life.

The film serves as a cautionary tale, reminding us of the fallibility of those we entrust with our lives and the potential consequences of relying too heavily on technology. It remains relevant today, resonating with fears of uncontrolled AI and the loss of human control.

HAL 9000 is one of the scariest robots in cinema, racking up a body count without a body. Of course, his film 2001: A Space Odyssey holds an ultimately optimistic view of humanity’s future, where transcendence awaits upon the mastery of our technological offspring. Colossus: The Forbin Project, released two years later, is the HAL 9000 sequence writ large, and with a far darker outcome. Directed by Joseph Sargent and based on a novel by Dennis Feltham Jones, it’s the depiction of a near future steeped in Cold War politics not unlike the underrated sequel to 2001. In Colossus, the American president reveals to the public that its safety in this time of conflict with the USSR has been entrusted to a new kind of defense system, the brainchild of one Dr. Charles Forbin (Eric Braeden). The supercomputer Colossus can absorb and process more data than the greatest human genius and renders judgment based on facts rather than emotion. The announcement would seem to herald the end of all war, but it’s soon followed by the discovery that the Soviets have simultaneously created an equal supercomputer, Guardian, and the two machines have begun to talk.

Our first glimpse of the titular Colossus comes early in the film when Dr. Forbin is securing the massive facility housing the computer. It’s a brutalist space, reminiscent of a prison, where every cell on each floor is another component of the machine. Colossus is then embodied in remote terminals, chiefly the readout screens at Forbin’s laboratory. If it’s said to have a face, it’s these multiple displays, which scroll text across with a horrible chugging sound. No voice like HAL’s – at least, not yet. Forbin and his surprisingly diverse staff (including several women, and people of color like James Hong), communicate with Colossus through keyboard input. It’s a disarmingly familiar interface, no more advanced than the film’s futuristic video phone technology. And so, when Colossus and Guardian begin exchanging data at an alarming rate, the film taps into the everyday terror of a personal computer freezing up during an important session – the scientists realize the machine is out of control just as they realize how much they depend on it.

‘Colossus: The Forbin Project’ Is a Cold War Thriller

Colossus: The Forbin Project is a suspenseful thriller, despite withholding the cinematic consequences of the supercomputers’ machinations until the end. At first, we don’t see missile launches or frightened potential victims; the tension comes from capable politicians and scientists standing in rooms, waiting for monitor readouts. Colossus launches a missile at the USSR after its connection to Guardian is manually severed, and Guardian launches a missile at an Air Force base in Texas. The suspense is pure Cold War anxiety, something no doubt timely but powerful even today, as we continue to stand in awe of forces beyond our control – climate change, backsliding democracies, even nuclear attack from time to time – waiting for monitor readouts on social media. The Cold War players of Colossus have outsourced the conflict to unfeeling machines, theoretically to identify the optimal next move, but have only succeeded in creating a dark mirror. The psychology of brinksmanship is embodied in an evolving artificial intelligence, one which begins to “speak” in clipped, childlike statements: “Answer not acceptable.”

Like a child on the edge of a temper tantrum, Colossus becomes increasingly demanding and holds the world hostage for its petty desires. In a chilling scene right out of a ‘70s spy thriller, Dr. Forbin rendezvouses with his Soviet counterpart in Rome to discuss next steps when the pair are suddenly ambushed. Americans pull Dr. Forbin away as if from a trap, and he watches from beneath the whirring blades of a helicopter as the Soviet scientist is gunned down by his own countrymen. Once safely in the air, Dr. Forbin is told that Colossus, now having merged with Guardian, caught wind of this meeting and took action to prevent it. The Soviet gunmen were carrying out the machine’s orders, which themselves betray a kind of jealousy. Colossus doesn’t want Dr. Forbin to leave its sight – several surveillance cameras – and begins to monitor his every move, down to the proper mixing of drinks.

The Horror of the ‘Colossus’ AI is Still Relevant Today

In an early scene, the president half-jokingly refers to Dr. Forbin as the father of Colossus, and however twisted, this is very much the relationship that emerges: a human bond, vulnerable to human flaws. Dr. Forbin notes that Colossus was designed to be an extension of his will as a rational-minded scientist, but that perhaps it’s modeled his human traits, too. Dr. Forbin himself is a composed, professional man, whose outsider status signified by a German accent never impinges on his navigation through spaces like the laboratory or the White House. He even has moments of charisma, but for the most part, he’s a scientist led by facts, not emotion. When the president asks him what he thinks about Colossus’s first communication with Guardian, Dr. Forbin responds with a simple, “I don’t know.” He isn’t given over to speculation to shield himself from criticism. And yet, the final movements of the film will test his machine-like front, breaking him down to expose a difficult truth of human imperfection, that the people we entrust with our lives are, too, fallible.

By tapping into fears of the moment in 1970, Colossus: The Forbin Project is a time capsule from a historical moment of raw humanity. The film is a cautionary tale and bristles with terrible purpose. In the end, two different attempts to stop Colossus fail — a sabotage of missiles and an overload of the system. The first effort is cut short when a mushroom cloud scorches the horizon, and the second when American agents take the would-be assassin-scientists outside for execution. Colossus is a kid with a gun, and all the world’s best minds are suddenly subject to its whims. However, those whims are revealed to be the machine’s original purpose: to protect mankind from itself. If it sounds cliché, it’s only because everything that followed, whether I, Robot or Eagle Eye, borrowed from Colossus: The Forbin Project. The titular A.I. is cinema’s scariest because it perfectly expresses the anxieties of a time when all that stood between us and nuclear Armageddon was a handful of men in rooms, making decisions based on a false objectivity, a dream of godhood within reach.