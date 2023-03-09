Columbo, Peter Falk's rumpled TV detective, is coming to Blu-Ray this year, courtesy of Kino Lorber. Two comprehensive box sets will collect the entirety of the LAPD lieutenant's on-screen career. In an interview with Cereal at Midnight, VP of Acquisitions at Kino Lorber Frank Tarzi revealed that two Columbo box sets are in the works: one containing the original Columbo series, which ran from 1971 to 1978, and a second, collecting the revival TV movies that ran intermittently from 1989 to 2003.

Each episode will feature a commentary track. The sets will also feature archival interviews, and will feature contributions from Columbo experts Mark Dawidziak and Amanda Reyes. Many of the contributors from Kino Lorber's box sets of contemporary series Night Gallery and Kolchak: The Night Stalker will also contribute to the Columbo sets. Lt. Columbo was originally created for "Enough Rope", a 1960 episode of the anthology drama The Chevy Mystery Show, by writers Richard Levinson and William Link. Levinson and Link later adapted it into a stage play, then a 1968 NBC TV movie, Prescription: Murder. With acting veteran Falk cast in the lead role, the movie was a hit, and was expanded into a series of feature-length episodes starting in 1971.

The series turned the traditional whodunit structure of a mystery on its head; most episodes opened with the murder being committed in full view of the audience, then introduced Columbo in the episode's second act, as he gradually sussed out the truth. Columbo himself was unlike any other TV cop of the era; self-effacing, absent-minded, and shabbily-dressed, he never used a gun or engaged in a high-speed car chase, instead lulling his targets into a false sense of security while he unraveled their webs of lies. Another of the show's trademarks was the high-profile stars who played its murderers, including John Cassavetes, Vera Miles, Martin Landau, Dick Van Dyke, Ruth Gordon, and Leonard Nimoy. Columbo ended at NBC in 1978, but was revived for a series of TV movies at ABC in 1989, which ran on-and-off until 2003. In total, 69 episodes were produced.

Although it never entirely disappeared from the cultural zeitgeist, Columbo has experienced a resurgence in recent years. Earlier this year, Poker Face, Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne's modern-day riff on the character and structure of Columbo, was released on Peacock to great acclaim.

Kino Lorber's first Columbo set is slated for release this summer, with the second to follow later this year or early next year. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.