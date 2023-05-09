They say fashion always comes back around. That something once popular, like bell bottoms, will eventually become cool again. In the same vein, you might notice that "ugly" clothes often become fodder for fashion-forward young people — the ugly Christmas sweater is a good example. (Once condemned as a bad look, there are now purposely maximalist monstrosities for full retail prices at big box stores.) Of course, it's not just clothes: Again and again, something beyond nostalgia inevitably pulls popular culture back to familiar favorites. If the recent resurgence of 1970s-era "howcatchem" Columbo is anything to go by, TV is no different.

Starring Peter Falk, the formulaic mystery show follows a beleaguered, befuddled homicide detective as he catches unsuspecting killers. It's far from a psychological exploration, as the audience knows almost nothing about Columbo's personal life. Instead, the draw is watching his dramatic, methodical work unfold. Though Columbo's simple sets and sparse action scenes are a far cry from the bells and whistles of recent detective shows like Hannibal, it's suddenly back in the public consciousness. Its simplicity might be the very reason why. Unlike so many other forgotten '70s shows, Columbo's tight formula and straightforward charm are still captivating new audiences today.

The History of 'Columbo'

At no point in the long, long run of Columbo — from 1971 all the way to 2003 — are viewers clued into the personal life of Columbo (Falk). Rather, they must make assumptions about him based on the little bits he does let slip. Even then, though, we can't be sure that what he's saying is true: We hear him talk about his beloved wife throughout the series, for example, but she seems to change greatly every time he tells other characters about her. Could it be that the Lieutenant is simply trying to relate to the killers he catches? It's possible. We never even learn his first name. But these vagaries were likely purposeful. According to Columbo's writer-slash-creators, Richard Levinson and William Link (the duo created many shows now considered classics, including Murder, She Wrote), he was an amalgamation of many historically popular detective characters, including Porfiry Petrovich of Crime and Punishment.

In fact, the character of Columbo began life in an episode of the anthology series The Chevy Mystery Show. Portrayed by the actor Bert Freed, this version of "Columbo" was much broader than the specific character he would become. Following the episode, Link and Levinson adapted their content into a stage play, which was in turn adapted into a TV movie. Falk was cast as the titular detective, and though he didn't yet have the particular mannerisms that would define the character, Columbo and Falk were already melding into one. His performance, a disarming mix of clumsiness and cleverness, would soon become inextricably linked to the show's success.

Columbo's Legacy

It soon became clear to the TV-watching public: Peter Falk and Lieutenant Columbo were one. The character's clothes were his own, brought from home, and he improvised many of Columbo's fumbling mannerisms. Even Columbo's signature cigar was a truth for Falk — he was a smoker himself. Falk imbues Columbo with a charmingly unassuming nature, automatically separating the show from a legacy of serious, hard-boiled detectives. Instead of getting his confessions by way of intimidation or otherworldly cleverness (Still not buying it, Sherlock!), he instead uses his meek mannerisms to put the suspects at ease. His memorable performance was certainly to thank, in large part, for the show's breakout success. (Falk quickly won an Emmy for the role.)

But Columbo's rumpled raincoat was only partially the reason for Columbo's runaway status: The show's formulaic layout also brought a familiarity to its episodes. In a time before binge-watching, viewers could begin watching at any point in the series without trouble. Columbo would always show the crime first, then allow the viewer to come along for the ride of its resolution. Both Falk's performance and the show's reliable pattern helped to make it a classic entry in the world of procedural television. It must also be mentioned, though, that the show is of its time. As we make note of the murderer's mistakes, we travel through a haze of beige carpets, retro-futurism, and mistreated secretaries. There's a heavy cloud of nostalgia hanging over everything — nostalgia for a time when many current TV viewers weren't yet watching the show. So why is it gaining so much popularity, especially among the younger set? Perhaps the reasons aren't so different now than they used to be.

Just One More Thing

Audiences today value the comfort of shows like Columbo just as much as they did in 1971. Its familiar rhythm makes it a rare example of a show that works well both traditionally and on streaming platforms — being able to watch episodes in any order is convenient either way. The show's even pacing and generally calm atmosphere contrasts nicely with its often-bloodless murder scenes — you could fall asleep watching Columbo as easily as you could be intrigued by it, a rare mix in the age of hyper-intense television. Falk brings a certain mystery to the role, and his moral code surely doesn't hurt among modern audiences. Columbo rarely carries a gun, and most of the criminals, all murderers, are rich.

Without meaning to, the show actually subverts some criticisms of modern cop shows. In fact, Columbo has aged surprisingly well — the perfect retro TV show for the socially conscious viewer. But beyond all that, the eternal appeal of Columbo still rests with Peter Falk's charming performance. As a character, Columbo has inspired countless other detectives, including Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) in Peacock's hit entry Poker Face — itself inspired by Columbo. (You can also watch the mysteries on Poker Face in any order, proving the longevity of the format.) It's not just one thing that's brought Columbo back into the limelight. Rather, it's a cigar-scented combination of nostalgia, new relevance, and classic performances. (Some of the guest stars from the show's original run included everyone from Johnny Cash to Vincent Price.) If a new generation gets attached, that's just one more thing for its expansive fandom to love.