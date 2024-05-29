The Big Picture StreamSaver is now available to Xfinity broadband customers, offering Netflix, Peacock, and Apple TV+ for a discounted price.

Purchasers can add NOW TV for $15/month, getting access to 40+ live TV channels in addition to the main services.

While Netflix and Peacock will have ads, StreamSaver is estimated to save customers almost $100/year compared to separate subscriptions.

Streaming fans everywhere, rejoice — there is officially one more service available for your purchasing pleasure. After Comcast’s announcement of their new bundle ‘StreamSaver’ two weeks ago, the streaming deal has officially hit markets, allowing buyers to enjoy the triple services of Netflix, Peacock, and Apple TV+ for a discounted price.

StreamSaver is currently available as an add-on to Comcast Xfinity TV or broadband, meaning that the bundle will be solely obtainable to Xfinity broadband customers. Purchasers of this bundle will also have the option to add the NOW TV package for an additional $15 per month, granting them access to over 40 live TV channels in addition to the three services promised by StreamSaver.

This anticipated release comes about a week after Comcast unveiled the pricing for the service, revealing that StreamSaver will charge users $15 a month for the combined powers of Netflix Standard, Peacock Premium, and Apple TV+. While both the Netflix and Peacock purchased through StreamSaver will be supported by ads, the streaming bundle overall is estimated to save customers almost $100 per year in comparison to paying for each service separately.

Is There An End In Sight To The Streaming Wars?

Custom Image by Collider Staff

With the official launch of StreamSaver, it seems like the streaming wars are picking up steam. The original announcement of the bundle came shortly after Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery’s announcement of their own bundle including Disney+, Hulu, and Max — a reveal which in turn came shortly after the announcement of the highly-publicized Disney+ and Hulu merger. While the Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery package has yet to be named or even given a price range, it will differ from StreamSaver in that it will offer customers the choice between an ad-free or an ad-supported version of the bundle. Comcast has yet to confirm the possibility of a totally ad-free version of StreamSaver.

Whatever may await StreamSaver in the future, the team at Comcast seem to be more than excited for the streaming bundle’s present. CEO of Connectivity and Platforms at Comcast Dave Watson was quoted this morning calling StreamSaver a “home run for consumers,” also affirming that the Netflix, Apple, and Peacock companies will all “benefit from the reach and depth of our entertainment platforms and Xfinity’s marketing engine.” But the existence of StreamSaver is noteworthy for more reasons than just cost benefits. Its debut marks one of the first of what will be many more prominent streaming packages to come — and its performance may just provide a hint to the future of streaming and television as a whole.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on StreamSaver and the current state of the streaming wars.