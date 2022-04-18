A new trailer for the upcoming rescue thriller Come Back Home (formerly titled Polar Search and Rescue) starring international action superstar Donnie Yen has been released, showing Yen's emotional portrayal of a father desperate to find his lost son.

The trailer for Come Back Home opens with Yen's character driving up to his house in a snow-covered forest, unable to find his eight-year-old son after he had "scolded and beaten" him hoping to "teach him a lesson." The guilt that this character feels for his son being missing becomes the crux of the trailer, showing Yen willing to end his own life instead of facing his mistake.

The trailer sees Yen and an "army" of rescue workers scouring the area in hopes of finding the young boy, showing the group battling a blizzard, traversing across a frozen lake, and falling down a mountain to avoid an avalanche. While many characters repeatedly tell Yen it would be impossible for the boy to live out in this environment, with a fight breaking out when another character directly tells him he killed his son, he refuses to give up looking, even at the cost of his own life.

Yen has previously described this script on Instagram as the "best script [he's] EVER read in any languages," saying that it has an "amazing touching story." After the trailer was released a few days ago, Yen once again took to his Instagram to post the full trailer and provide a comment on the upcoming film, saying:

After 'Raging Fire' I wanted to produce something completely different and equally impactful, 'Coming Back Home' is by far the best script I have read and perhaps my best performance yet. Looking forward for you guys to see it.

As well as starring in the film, Yen is also producing Come Back Home with the director of the 2012 mystery film The Bullet Vanishes, Lo Chi Leung, once again sitting in the director's chair. The film will also star Cecilia Han (The Golden Doll) and Jia Bing (The Eleventh Chapter). Come Back Home began production back in early 2020 but was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resuming production in February 2021. The film is currently set for release sometime in 2022. As for Yen's future, he is still set on making a film adaptation of the beloved 2012 video game, Sleeping Dogs, which is a project that he has been attempting to get off the ground for years now.

Come Back Home is scheduled to release in 2022. You can watch the new trailer upcoming rescue thriller on Yen's Instagram.

