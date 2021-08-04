Come From Away's filmed live performance finally has a release date from Apple Original Films. The Tony Award-winning musical will feature the Original Broadway Cast in a production directed by the incredible Christopher Ashley. Debuting on Broadway back in 2017, the live performance was filmed this past May at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City.

The surprise hit musical is based on the true story of a small town called Gander, Newfoundland. The townspeople find themselves home to 7,000 stranded people when all flights into the U.S. are re-routed after 9/11. The musical touches on themes of community, loss and how we can cope in the face of tragedy. The passengers and locals must band together to process what happened, finding love and friendship along the way. The book, music and lyrics were written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, who both won the Drama Desk Award for Oustanding Book of a Musical.

The first trailer gives us an inside look at the filmed stage production, including snippets from the cast and crew. Will these behind-the-scenes moments be included in the filmed version, or are there just there to hype up the show? The stage production is notably only One Act with a succinct 100 minutes, so maybe these scenes will help fill in the incredible story behind the musical itself.

Musical films are certainly having a moment on streaming platforms, whether they are adaptations (a la Netflix's The Prom) or filmed stage versions (a la Disney+'s Hamilton). Come From Away's filmed stage performance does have a heart-rendering story behind it, as the audience included 9/11 survivors and pandemic front-line workers.

Additionally, over 200 people from the theater industry were employed to run and shoot the production, which is particularly noteworthy as Broadway is still shutdown today. I'm sure the cast and crew used some of this passion that will be reflected in their performances and the film itself.

Come From Away will premiere on AppleTV+ on Friday, September 10. Check out the first trailer below.

