This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Rocky Balboa's greatest nemesis of all time has a war film that's set to hit streaming later this month. Come Out Fighting, the period war drama starring Dolph Lundgren, Hiram A. Murray, Michael Jai White, and Rich Lowe, will officially begin streaming on Hulu on September 21. The film is set during World War 2, and follows a squad of American soldiers who are sent on a dangerous mission behind enemy lines to search for their missing commanding officer. The film is currently only available for rent on Prime Video. In addition to Lundgren, Murray, White, and Love, Come Out Fighting also stars Tyrese Gibson, Kellan Lutz, and David Alvarado, and the film currently sits at brutal scores of 25% from critics and an even worse 19% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Come Out Fighting was written and directed by Steven Luke, who made his directorial debut in 2018 helming Wunderland, the war film detailing what happened at the infamous Battle of the Bulge. He has since directed three movies between his debut and Come Out Fighting, starting with The Great War in 2019, the drama detailing the last days of several U.S. soldiers during the Great War. Following that, he told the story of The Battle of the Bulge in another movie, Battle of the Bulge, Winter Way, the fantasy film which he also starred in. His most recent outing before Come Out Fighting was Operation Seawolf, which Lundgren also starred in, the historical mystery film that is also set during World War 2 and even features Frank Grillo in a small role.

What Are the Highest-Rated Dolph Lundgren Movies?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Dolph Lundgren has several movies that have accumulated incredibly high scores on the aggregate site. Showdown at the Grand, the action comedy which also stars Terrence Howard, currently sits at a perfect 100% score from critics and a 74% rating from general audiences. However, it has very few reviews. Lundgren also plays the lead role in Don't Kill It, the 2016 action horror flick which has a near perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics of 93%, yet general audiences were much harder on the film, scoring it with a 39% approval rating.

Come Out Fighting stars Dolph Lundgren and Tyrese Gibson and was written and directed by Steven Luke. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Come Out Fighting when it arrives on Hulu on September 21.