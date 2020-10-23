Giveaway: Meet Larry Early at the ‘Come Play’ Virtual Premiere on October 28th

Who wants to ring in Halloween a little early by attending the virtual premiere of Come Play on Wednesday, October 28th at 6pm PT? If you want to meet Larry before the film’s October 30th release, we might be able to help make that happen.

Collider has 40 tickets to give away for the event, which will include a screening of the movie followed by a Q&A with writer-director Jacob Chase and stars Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr. and Azhy Robertson. Simply click here to RSVP to the event. It is a first come, first serve situation so you might want to claim your ticket fast!

Robertson leads Come Play as Oliver, a young boy who feels different from everyone else and just wants a friend. Ultimately, a friend does wind up finding him through his cell phone and tablet. Trouble is, Larry isn’t the kind of friend you really want to have.

As someone with a thing for tech horror, Come Play has been on my radar since the film’s first trailer dropped over the summer. We saw the face filter used to great effect in Shudder’s Host, and it looks like Chase will make great use of that and other familiar mobile device features in his film. If you’re looking for more proof of Come Play’s potential, be sure to check out the short film the feature is based on right here.

Come Play is set to arrive in theaters on October 30th. You can check out the trailer and the film’s official synopsis below:

Newcomer Azhy Robertson stars as Oliver, a lonely young boy who feels different from everyone else. Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses Oliver’s devices against him to break into our world, Oliver’s parents (Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen. The film is produced by The Picture Company for Amblin Partners.