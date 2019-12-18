Exclusive ‘Come to Daddy’ Poster Teases the Completely Bonkers Elijah Wood Thriller

0

One of the wildest and crowd-pleasing movies I caught on the festival circuit this year was Come to Daddy. The bonkers new comedy-thriller from filmmaker Ant Timpson stars Elijah Wood as a sensitive and snobby artboi who receives a letter from his long-lost father and heads to a remote cabin for a bit of long-overdue father-son bonding. Trouble is, once he gets there all he gets is an earful of insults and thinly veiled mutual dislike, delivered by a deliciously on-fire Stephen McHattie, who makes every moment a barbed blow of assholery. And that’s just the start — from the launching pad of their bleak and awkward reunion, Come to Daddy spins out one hell of an insane and entertaining thriller.

Come to Daddy also stars Martin Donovan, Michael Smiley, Madeleine Sami, and Simon Chin. Check out our exclusive poster debut below and for more on the film, head over to my full Fantastia Fest review. The film arrives in select theaters nationwide, VOD, and Digital on February 7, 2020. Here’s the official synopsis for Come to Daddy: