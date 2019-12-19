Elijah Wood Has Deadly Daddy Issues in First ‘Come to Daddy’ Trailer

0

On the heels of our exclusive poster debut yesterday, Saban Films has debuted the first trailer for Come to Daddy — the insane new genre-bending thriller that’s been delighting festival audiences all year. Eljah Wood stars as Norval, a seemingly soft and easily scared man-boy who sets out to reconnect with his long-estranged father at his remote cabin and discovers they just don’t like each other very much at all. He discovers a lot more too, but this movie’s twists and turns are its greatest pleasures (well, that and the pitch-black streak of absurdist humor) so try to go into this one knowing as little as possible.

With that in mind, the first trailer for the film does a pretty good job keeping the lid on things, all things considered, while translating the bananas tone and comedy of the film — not to mention the sometimes shocking moments of violence, nudity, and all that pulpy good stuff. The movie’s a hoot and a half, so if the trailer works for you, be sure to put it on your 2020 watchlist.

Come to Daddy also stars Martin Donovan, Michael Smiley, Madeleine Sami, and Simon Chin. Check out our exclusive poster debut below and for more on the film, head over to my full Fantastia Fest review. The film arrives in select theaters nationwide, VOD, and Digital on February 7, 2020.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Come to Daddy: