The Big Picture Steve Carell's Michael Scott was a critical factor in The Office's success.

Carell played a boss, Blevin, similar to Michael Scott, in the cancelled TV series Come to Papa.

Carell's transition from playing a character similar to Blevin to Michael Scott in The Office improved the character and show significantly.

While there may never be an official consensus on just why The Office was as successful as it became during its original run, it would be difficult to argue that Steve Carell’s Michael Scott wasn’t one of the bigger reasons. His impact on the series became evident when he left at the end of Season 7, and while Season 8 has its positives, it's hard to deny that Carell's presence on the beloved sitcom is sorely missing. The thing is, there was a real possibility that Michael Scott (or at least Steve Carell's iteration of him) wouldn't be on the show at all. And we have the cancellation of the TV series Come to Papa to thank. Come to Papa doesn't ring a bell? There's a reason for that.

Come to Papa Papa stars as a reporter for a large newspaper who has bigger plans to become a comedy writer and move out of Jersey. He and his wife Karen are happily married and are each other's best friend. Tom's lifelong friend Judah (Robert Patrick Benedict, "Felicity") has chosen to not work and live off of his trust fund, even though it only gives him $8,000 a year. Release Date June 3, 2004 Cast Tom Papa , Jennifer Aspen , Rob Benedict , Steve Carell , John Salley , Jayden Lund , Lance Barber , Richard Riehle Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Greg Malins , Tom Papa

What Is 'Come to Papa' About?

In its review of 2004 series Come to Papa, The Chicago Tribune had this to say: "Come to Papa should be classified as accounting rather than programming. It's so bad that the only possible reason for it to air is so that the cost of making it can be written off." The show revolves around Tom Papa, played by none other than stand-up comedian Tom Papa. Papa is a newspaper reporter, who lives in New Jersey with his wife, Karen (Jennifer Aspen). He aspires to write comedy, believing it's his ticket out of New Jersey to a better life.

Even though Tom Papa is an excellent stand-up comedian, as the aforementioned Chicago Tribune says, as the centerpiece of a sitcom "he's worse than bland, he's tiresome." Apart from that, there's nothing special or unique about the series. Papa's wife on the show is "long-suffering." Like Debra (Patricia Heaton) from Everybody Loves Raymond, or Carrie (Leah Remini) in The King of Queens, or poor Marge Simpson (Julie Kavner), the longest of the long-suffering wives at 35 seasons of The Simpsons. Twelve episodes of the show were made, but only four ever aired. Allegedly, only two of the four have been "found," with presumably no one actively searching for the missing two.

Steve Carell Played Tom Papa's Boss

Image via Netflix

So where does Steve Carell fit in? Carell plays Blevin, the clueless editor and Papa's boss at the newspaper. Blevin doesn't understand why he isn't liked more, and why Papa is liked more than he is. As a result, Blevin tries to force his staff to like him, which — let the laughter ensue — fails every time. Annoying, needy, and desperately wants his staff to like him... ringing any bells? From what we know of the character, Carell's Blevin sounds very much like Carell's Michael Scott. This seems like a preview of what Carell would bring to The Office.

The abrupt cancelation of Come to Papa may have freed Carell up for The Office, but it didn't mean he was a shoo-in. Many actors were up for Michael Scott, including Patton Oswalt, Philip Symour Hoffman, and runner-up Bob Odenkirk. Odenkirk wanted the role, and his Michael Scott portrayal, according to casting director Allison Jones, was "as funny as Steve's, but it was darker." Ultimately, the role fell to Carell after Fox Movies chair Stacey Snyder insisted that Carell was the right choice. And he was. Eventually.

Steve Carell’s Michael Scott Was Similar to Blevin

Close

When The Office debuted on March 24, 2005, viewers were introduced to the office employees of the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. The American version of the BBC series of the same name had equivalent characters (Rainn Wilson's Dwight was the NBC version of the BBC's Gareth (Mackenzie Crook), for example), but Carell's Michael Scott did not match up well against Ricky Gervais' David Brent, with one critic at The Guardian chalking it up to Carell trying too hard to act embarassing instead of just being embarassing, and couldn't deliver the lines in the scripts that Gervais wrote like Gervais would. Additionally, Carell carried over what he brought to Come to Papa, an obnoxious, crass, offensive, and hard-to-respect authority figure. Season 1 Michael Scott is, in a word, horrible, and the show suffered as a result.

After retooling between Season 1 and Season 2, The Office started to separate itself from its BBC kin and become its own entity. It wasn't the first time that a series shifted gears after a so-so first season, and by moving away from its bitter and caustic (but funny nonetheless) roots, The Office began to be embraced by critics and the public alike. The renewed interest in the series was, in large part, the changes made to the Michael Scott character, moving away from the offensive David Brent-like character into a character that, despite his ineptitude and lack of social graces, was a genuinely good person trying his best. It would seem that once Carell let Blevin on Come to Papa die, he could bring Michael Scott on The Office to life.