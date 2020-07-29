Exclusive ‘Come True’ Poster & Images Tease a Sci-Fi Horror Trip into Literal Nightmares

It’s almost time for one of my favorite highlights of the year — Fantasia International Film Festival! Of course, like everything else in 2020, the massive genre fest is going to be different this year, but it’s still on (virtually) and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek at one of the horror movies set to debut.

Directed by Our House helmer Anthony Scott Burns, the new indie sci-fi horror Come True stars Julia Sarah Stone as a teenager who hits a low point after she runs away from home and winds up facing a super scary case of recurring nightmares without a support system to help her. And things go from bad to worse when she joins a sleep study that looks like it might just be the ticked — money, shelter, and maybe some answers about those horrifying dreams — but the study only makes the nightmares worse “and the shadow creatures they evoke even stronger.” Based on the title, I’m wondering if those nightmares might just, you know, come true.

In the Tall Grass and Ginger Snaps, with Vincenzo Natali on board as executive producer alongside Andrea Hatzinikolas, Chris Wallace, Bob Crowe, and Karyn Nolan; Steven Hoban, Mark Smith, and Brent Kawchuk producing; and Nicholas Bechard co-producing. Landon Liboiron also stars. Come True will make its premiere during the all-virtual 2020 Fantasia Film Festival. The screening details and festival schedules are still coming together, so stay tuned for more on the film and the fest, and check out the poster created by artist Sara Deck Come True hails from the producers ofand, withon board as executive producer alongside, and, andproducing; andco-producing.also stars. Come True will make its premiere during the all-virtual 2020 Fantasia Film Festival. The screening details and festival schedules are still coming together, so stay tuned for more on the film and the fest, and check out the poster created by artistbelow followed by the new images below.

Here’s the synopsis: