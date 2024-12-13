It was a good year for scripted comedy, with many different genres, from mystery to supernatural, bringing the funny. It’s also been a year of change, with comedy fixtures like HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm heading to the exit, making room for the next great comedy to take its place.

With the year almost over, it’s time to look back and review which comedies made the biggest impressions, earned the biggest laughs, and caused the biggest sighs of disappointment when the season was over too soon. From supernatural documentaries to school-based shenanigans, these are the best comedies of 2024.

10 'Bad Monkey' (2024-)

Created by Bill Lawrence

Image via Apple TV+

Based on the novel of the same name by Carl Hiaasen, Bad Monkey stars Vince Vaughn as charming and self-destructive detective Andrew Yancy. Yancy is on suspended leave for attacking the husband of the woman he’s sleeping with and now languishes in a job inspecting restaurants for health code violations. Things are looking bleak for Yancy, but the appearance of a severed appendage pulls the former detective into a complicated case of murder and fraud.

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence did an admirable job of mixing comedy with an intriguing narrative full of double-crosses and colorful characters to make it one of the stronger comedies of the year. Vaughn does well as the detective who’s consistently his own worst enemy but intelligent enough to crack the case anyway. A strong supporting cast, including Rob Delaney and a wonderful Natalie Martinez, flesh out the world audiences will hopefully see again soon.

9 'Only Murders in the Building' (2021-)

Created by John Hoffman & Steve Martin

Image via Hulu

It may not be safe to live in or visit the Arconia apartment building, but for Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez), it’s a great way to make a podcast. Following the lives of three strangers who bond over their love of a true-crime podcast, the Only Murders in the Building has seen the unlikely trio solve or be accused of multiple murders in their Upper West Side home. Now in its fourth season, the mystery/comedy hybrid is still finding ways for the amateur sleuths to solve crimes while they document their findings for a podcast of their own.

The show has had a wide variety of high-profile guest stars, including Meryl Streep and Tina Fey, and the fourth season was no different. Kumail Nanjiani and Jane Lynch are among a few of the stars that stop by while the murder of a stunt double (Lynch) becomes the focus of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel's newest investigation. Full of the twists, shocking reveals, and red herrings the series is known for, Only Murders in the Building continues to entertain as both a compelling mystery and an entertaining comedy.

8 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' (2000-2024)

Created by Larry David

Image via HBO

The final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm marks an end to an era of lowered expectations via the musings of comedy curmudgeon Larry David. The 12th and final season would see Larry facing a possible year in prison for breaking a Georgia voting law. Referencing the end to Seinfeld’s run while also adding a meta twist, the finale to Larry’s time with HBO was very on brand, expectations curbed or not.

It’s strange to think that even though the time between seasons was increasingly longer, viewers' time with Larry David's fictional exploits is over. First appearing during the boom of HBO’s relevance as prestige entertainment, David brought the same sensibilities from the sitcom hit Seinfeld to Curb Your Enthusiasm, managing to double down on comedic cynicism. Each episode reveled in the cringe, the petty, and the comedy that came from both.

7 'Young Sheldon' (2017-2024)

Created by Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro

Image via CBS

The Big Bang Theory prequel spinoff Young Sheldon proved to be an excellent comedy that stood on its own feet by telling surprisingly emotional stories in a half-hour format. For seven seasons, Young Sheldon watched Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) grow up in the small fictional town of Medford, Texas. The final season gracefully closed out storylines with a healthy dose of fan service and looked to the future with the Young Sheldon spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Fans of The Big Bang Theory knew certain events would be happening in the final season of Young Sheldon, most notably the death of Sheldon’s dad, George Sr. (Lance Barber), but that didn’t mean anyone was prepared for the emotions that would come with it. The series ended as strongly as it started, and by focusing on character growth over fast and easy jokes, Young Sheldon will be remembered as one of the most well-rounded sitcom spin-offs of its time.

6 'The Bear' (2022-)

Created by Christopher Storer

Image via Hulu

The third season of The Bear saw stress levels rise (if that was possible) as the fledgling restaurant’s quest for a Michelin Star drives Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) to a dangerous emotional state. The events of season three leave a questionable future for the restaurant, but as long as staff members like Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) continue to show up for work, so will viewers.

The Bear has a unique way of making viewers feel connected to the world of the show. As orders are called out and the chaotic sounds of the kitchen rise to an echoing crescendo, Carmy's stress becomes the audience’s stress. Although the pressure he feels is generated from within, it’s no less damaging to him or the staff he demands more from. Fast dialogue laced with darkly comic barbs punctuates a series that, much like the restaurant itself, continues to outdo its own success.

5 'Shrinking' (2023-)

Created by Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence & Jason Segal

Image via Apple TV+

A grieving therapist looks for a way to recover from his wife’s death while helping his clients using unorthodox methods in the Apple TV+ comedy, Shrinking. Jason Segel stars as Jimmy, the father of a teenage daughter who’s putting the pieces of his life back together after the unexpected loss of his wife. His community of friends and co-workers are there to pick him up, call him out when he’s wrong, but most of all, make viewers laugh on the journey that is life after loss.

The second season of Shrinking saw the characters begin to gel more naturally after a somewhat shaky start in season one. Segal has been a consistent presence on television for a reason, with a likable everyman quality that makes him a pleasure to watch and relate to. Add to that a supporting cast of a hugely entertaining Harrison Ford as the grumpy but brilliant Paul and a star-making performance by Jessica Williams as Gaby and a binge-ably wonderful comedy is born.