Everyone loves a good comedy now and again. But nothing can compete with a good comedy like parents getting themselves into trouble for the silliest reasons. Some of these comedies feature parents getting into fights and arguments with old archnemeses, while other parents are simply tired and burnt out from the same old routine known as life.

Then sometimes, some parents are just trying to make do with the situations that arise, though they end up looking ridiculous when the time comes. Here's to the parents that try their hardest.

10 'Little Fockers' (2010)

Little Fockers is the third installment to the Meet the Parents film series, where Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) and Jack Byrnes (Robert De Niro) are still on shaky footing. Jack continues to spy on Greg, believing that he is cheating on his daughter, Pam Focker (Teri Polo), and tries to convince Pam to divorce Greg.

Similar to Meet the Parents, Little Fockers is a humorous film involving a father-in-law and son-in-law who are trying to one-up the other somehow. It deals with the ideas of infidelity, divorce, and in-laws in a comedic way that not only reminds viewers of the life known as parenthood but also encourages viewers to laugh and have fun with these scenarios, which aren’t as they always seem to be.

9 'Deck the Halls' (2006)

Deck the Halls is a comedy set during Christmas. Steve Finch (Matthew Broderick), a Christmastime expert and enthusiast, has always been the Christmas man. He knows Christmas and celebrates it like no other in the town.

However, one day, Buddy Hall (Danny DeVito) moves in across the street, and his desire to decorate his yard and house using Christmas lights–just to be seen on a satellite image–causes strife between the two neighbors. Steve and Buddy get themselves into trouble when trying to outdo each other with the Christmas decorations, such as Buddy accidentally burning Steve’s Christmas tree lot or Steve attempting to destroy Buddy’s display by lighting a huge amount of fireworks (which ends up destroying his own home). Nothing beats a good mixture of Christmas and comedy.

8 'Grown Ups' (2010)

Grown Ups follows five men who were friends since childhood. All grown and successful with kids, the five men have their own lives and families, though they didn’t keep in close contact. However, after their coach from childhood dies, the five of them reunite at a funeral and spend the 4th of July weekend together.

Grown Ups features the classic comedic cast consisting of Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider, Kevin James, David Spade, and Chris Rock, and their roles as troublesome parents make the film all the more hilarious as they go through goofy yet dangerous scenarios, such as shooting an arrow up in the sky and seeing who runs and who stays or spending time at their all-time favorite childhood water park where they share their secrets. Grown Ups is a classic comedy that viewers must see.

7 'Neighbors' (2014)

Mac (Seth Rogan) and Kelly (Rose Byrne) are first-time parents who are going through the challenges of parenthood. All is going swell as they try to be perfect parents, but then they get new neighbors who are far from ideal: the Delta Psi Beta fraternity. Mac and Kelly try to make friends with the fraternity, including the leaders Teddy (Zac Efron) and Pete (Dave Franco), but one day, when the music is too loud, Mac and Kelly call the cops, who reveal that the call was made by Mac and Kelly. This creates an estranged relationship between the two neighbors, and they both try to piss the other off.

Neighbors is a fun parent-based comedy involving Seth Rogan and Zac Efron as each other’s nemesis. The two of them go through extreme measures to make the other’s life miserable, including Teddy replacing three of Mac’s seats with airbags, which results in Mac hilariously flying up into the ceiling in comedic scenarios. Neighbors involves a lot of vulgar humor that is fun to watch in a Seth Rogan film.

6 'Bad Moms' (2016)

Amy Mitchell (Mila Kunis) is a wonderful mother who does everything she can for her kids. However, after catching her husband cheating, she kicks him out of the house. After this, she finds it hard to keep herself and her family together. Then one day, while out at a bar, she makes friends with a single mother named Carla (Kathryn Hahn) and a stay-at-home mom named Kiki (Kristen Bell). All three women have their own issues and stressors in life, and after their meeting with each other, they discover a freedom that’s never been had before as perfect moms.

The moms’ newfound freedom leads to bad behavior and funny moments where they let loose and forget–for a short period of time–the perfectionist mom attitude. Bad Momsis a comedic movie that involves raunchy humor and vulgarity.

5 'A Bad Moms Christmas' (2017)

A Bad Mom’s Christmas is a sequel to Bad Moms, but this time, while following the original cast, it includes a new cast of moms. Amy’s mother, Ruth (Christine Baranski), is visiting for Christmas, and Amy dreads it because her mother is a critical perfectionist. Carla’s and Kiki’s mothers planned a visit too, with Carla’s mother being too laid back and only wanting to borrow money and Kiki’s mother wanting to do everything with her.

A Bad Moms Christmas is just as funny as the original Bad Moms (if not better), still involving the same raunchy, vulgar humor that made it the comedy classic that it is. But this time, viewers get to see grandparents and parents getting into trouble together.

4 'Little Miss Sunshine' (2006)

Olive Hoover (Abigail Breslin) is an aspiring beauty queen in a quirky family. Edwin (Alan Arkin)–her grandfather–coaches her on her dances. One day, she learns about the Little Miss Sunshine beauty pageant, and in order to get to it in two days–without breaking the bank–the family goes on a road trip in their broken-down van.

The journey to the Little Miss Sunshine beauty pageant is a wholesome story with comedic moments. For example, when Richard (Greg Kinnear)–Olive’s father–loses his father suddenly one night during the road trip, the film takes a solemn turn. However, this doesn’t last long, as Richard realizes that he needs to get Olive to her beauty pageant and comically decides to sneak his father’s body out of the hospital morgue and stuffs it in the back of his trunk. Then, as the rest of the family does, they keep moving forward, pushing the broken-down van as each family member jumps in, dedicated to getting to that pageant at all costs.Little Miss Sunshine is filled with tiny comedic moments like these–much of it involving the parents–that makes it worth the watch.

3 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' (1989)

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids follows a group of kids who are shrunken after an accident with an invention. Wayne (Rick Moranis)–a struggling inventor–creates a ray gun that can grow and shrink objects, but to his disappointment, it never works properly. However, when Wayne and his wife leave, the neighbor’s kids hit a baseball into the room where the shrink ray is. The neighbor’s kids and Wayne’s kids go check out the accident and are shrunken in the process. When Wayne returns home, he accidentally disposes of the kids in the trash without realizing it, and it’s up to Wayne to find the kids in their shrunken form.

Wayne is a semi-responsible parent who has wide aspirations and dreams. His irresponsibility comes when he leaves dangerous inventions out and about and loses his kids, even when it is done unintentionally. Still, the premise sets up for funny scenarios as Wayne tries to find his kids without looking totally crazy–which turns out to be too difficult to hide.

2 'What to Expect When You’re Expecting' (2012)

What to Expect When You’re Expecting follows the lives of four groups of expecting parents and the tribulations of pregnancy and parenthood. It follows the four couples and the challenges that come with being pregnant, the expectations that befall fathers and mothers, and the disruption of life as one knows it. Although What to Expect When You’re Expecting is a comedic movie with tons of funny moments, it also delves into sensitive topics, such as miscarriage and adoption.

Although parenthood is approaching and none of the couples have kids yet, many of the expecting parents get themselves into trouble. For example, Gary–a soon-to-be-father–still fights with his father and both try to compete with one another when it comes to fatherhood. What to Expect When You’re Expecting is a hilarious film that many viewers will enjoy watching.

1 'Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins' (2008)

RJ Stevens (Martin Lawrence), otherwise known as Roscoe Jenkins, is a popular talk show host who has announced his engagement to Bianca Kittles (Joy Bryant). He’s also a father to Jamal, a young boy, and a vegan dieting on tofu thanks to Bianca. His mother calls him up to see if he is going to his parent's anniversary. RJ is estranged from his family and has been for years, as Jamal (Damani Roberts) hasn’t seen his grandfather since he was younger. Roscoe and Bianca decide to go to the anniversary with the goal of recording it and including Roscoe’s heartfelt speech so that their ratings could go up. However, things don’t go as planned when old archnemesis Clyde (Cedric Antonio Kyles) shows up, and Roscoe is torn between being a great family man and Clyde’s competitor.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins reveals that Roscoe is a single father to Jamal, as Bianca isn’t much of a stepmother. However, even though he is a father, Roscoe doesn’t hesitate in resorting to childlike behavior. This is especially the case when he finds out that his old rival from childhood, Clyde, is coming to his parent’s anniversary. Every opportunity Roscoe gets, he tries to mess with Clyde, and he gets into silly arguments and fights with all of his siblings. This leads up to the day of the obstacle course made for the children, where Roscoe and Clyde participate, destroying the obstacle course and ruining everyone’s day in the process.

