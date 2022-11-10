A comedy doesn't need to have a new joke every 10 seconds to be a hilarious movie. While rapid-fire jokes work for some comedies (especially parody movies), other comedies take a more subtle approach, and might choose to focus on the quality of jokes rather than the quantity.

The following 10 movies are all examples of grounded, often more down-to-earth comedies, but all go one step further: they're also emotionally devastating. They're still very funny in parts, and can all be classified as comedies, but they incorporate heavier themes and heartbreaking emotional moments, too. For anyone who likes to experience an equal blend of comedy and drama in their films, the 10 titles below should make for satisfying, emotionally turbulent viewing experiences.

'The Banshees of Inisherin' (2022)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Anyone familiar with Martin McDonagh's previous films like In Bruges and Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri shouldn't be too surprised to learn that his latest film is another bitingly funny yet deeply sad experience. The Banshees of Inisherin follows the fallout from one friend telling another that he doesn't want their friendship to continue, with the small island community they live in being shaped in unexpected ways by the dramatic revelation.

The dialogue is often very funny, helped immensely by Colin Farrell's and Brendan Gleeson's impeccable comedic timing and acting chops. Yet the tone wildly fluctuates between humorous and crushingly sad, as McDonagh proves once again unafraid to take his story in directions that are simultaneously depressing, shocking, and sometimes even disturbing. It's a tough watch, but a powerful one, with the humor and the drama ultimately proving equally impactful.

'The Worst Person in the World' (2021)

Image Via SF Studios

While The Worst Person in the World is probably more of a drama than a comedy, it does at least balance out its more serious moments with a handful of funny ones. If it didn't, its brutally honest and heartbreaking exploration of a post-university quarter-life crisis might be too much to bear.

It follows a young woman as she navigates a difficult stage of her life in a way that's never been presented on-screen in such a dynamic, creative, and emotional manner. It does fit into the romantic-comedy genre, but delves far deeper into its characters than most romantic-comedies, and features numerous scenes that are emotionally devastating. It's a powerful, sometimes funny, and extremely memorable film that's already among the best of the 2020s so far.

'The Big Sick' (2017)

The Big Sick is based on the real-life story of how Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon met, and how Gordon's battle with Still's disease affected the early stages of their relationship. Nanjiani and Gordon wrote the screenplay, and Nanjiani plays a fictionalized version of himself in the film, with Zoe Kazan depicting the fictionalized version of Gordon.

Given it handles one of its main characters being diagnosed with a serious illness - and was co-written by someone who went through the same thing - The Big Sick hits quite hard. It thankfully ends up being more uplifting than despairing, and is made easier to watch thanks to its keen sense of humor, but there are plenty of hardships the characters are shown going through before the film's sweetly optimistic conclusion.

'City Lights' (1931)

Charlie Chaplin was no stranger to making audiences cry almost as much as he made them laugh. His films were often bittersweet affairs, touching on serious themes and real-world issues whilst also combining them with clever satire and hilarious slapstick comedy, making the heavier stuff easier to digest.

Few films from Chaplin strike an even balance between comedy and drama as well as City Lights. It's arguably his strongest film, telling a bittersweet story about a down-on-his-luck man doing all he can to restore the eyesight of a blind flower girl he's fallen for. Particularly touching - or heartbreaking, depending on your interpretation - is the final scene, itself one of the most iconic endings in cinema history.

'Paddleton' (2019)

Image via Netflix

Paddleton is a low-budget and very down-to-earth independent film about two neighbors who are also close friends. One of them gets diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer early in the film, and wants to make the difficult decision to end his life. The film then deals with this revelation, and how it impacts the friendship the two men share.

It's surprising that such a sad story finds any room for comedy, but thankfully, there is a charming humor to be found in Paddleton throughout much of its runtime. It handles a very delicate subject with care, but ultimately becomes quite hard-hitting in its back half. If it was to be defined as a comedy-drama, it's safe to say that it leans harder on the drama than the comedy.

'Harold and Maude' (1971)

A cult classic in every sense of the term, Harold and Maude mixes pitch-black comedy with a strongly emotional storyline to pitch-perfect effect. It's also an unconventional romance, given it's about a man in his 20s with a dark sense of humor, and a much older woman who's about 80, and the friendship between them that becomes something more as the film goes on.

If the premise doesn't turn you off, then maybe the film's remarkably bleak sense of humor will. But for those who gel with the film's unique sense of humor and unusual tone, Harold and Maude emerges as the kind of movie that's impossible to forget, once watched... for better or worse.

'The Farewell' (2019)

The Farewell explores the grief a family feels when they find out that their eldest member (the main character's grandmother) is terminally ill, and might not have long to live. Further drama arises when they decide they won't tell her she's dying (as is sometimes done in Chinese families), and then create a fake wedding event that will allow all in the family to see her one last time.

There's a good deal of comedy that comes from needing to throw a pretend wedding - while also lying to the grandmother about other things - so that her family can bid her farewell. Yet the story is also truly sad at points, especially because the main character struggles with having to keep the knowledge about her grandmother's diagnosis hidden from her grandmother. It's a small-scale, often quiet movie, but the emotional punches it delivers are sizable.

'Thunder Road' (2018)

Like many other comedy-dramas, Thunder Road is unafraid to deal with death as one of its main themes. The story essentially revolves around a police officer's life and career spiral out of control, after a couple of difficult live events: namely, a divorce, and the death of his mother, who he eulogizes in the film's opening scene.

It's an incredibly confident feature film debut from Jim Cummings, who wrote, directed, scored, co-edited, and starred in the film, and does a great job across all areas. It feels extremely personal as a result, and the way Thunder Road meshes its awkward sense of humor (borderline cringe-comedy at times) with some truly raw emotional moments is staggering.

'The Intouchables' (2011)

The Intouchables is unashamed to be a tearjerker and a crowd-pleasing kind of movie, but when it delivers great characters and a familiar yet well-told story, it's hard to be too unhappy at it. Broadly speaking, it follows an unusual friendship between two men: an older man who's a quadriplegic, and a younger man who becomes his main caregiver.

Like many similar movies that deal with someone facing a serious health impediment, The Intouchables can be very sad, and has the chance of hitting too close to home for some viewers. Thankfully, it's undoubtedly charming, and features a decent number of very funny scenes to counter-balance the sadder ones.

'50/50' (2011)

50/50 is a movie that feels tonally similar to The Big Sick, which came out six years later. Additionally, the plots in each are similar, and like The Big Sick, 50/50 is also based on a true story, with the writer basing the story on his real-life experience with getting a cancer diagnosis at just 27 years of age. However, 50/50 deals with an illness diagnosis impacting on a friendship, rather than a relationship.

While the title refers to the fact that the main character's diagnosis gives him a 50% chance of survival, 50/50 also works to signify the way the film is essentially half-comedy, half-drama. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Seth Rogen are funny and charming together when required, and also bring it in the more dramatic scenes, making 50/50 a touching and very well-acted dramedy.

