There's probably some hesitation among younger movie fans to watch films that are many decades old. To some extent, it's understandable. Films of a certain age often look, sound, and feel completely different from what we're used to seeing today. They may have pushed boundaries or seemed radical for their time, but as years go on, newer movies build on what the older ones did, rendering them quaint or even obsolete in comparison.

However, this is not the case for all old movies. Just as there are decades-old horror movies that are still scary, so too are there comedies made generations ago that are still very funny. The following 10 films are all classic comedies that are over 60 years old and hold up extremely well. For anyone skeptical about how an old comedy could make them laugh, each of the following represents excellent starting points to discovering great comedies from film history.

'Bringing Up Baby' (1938)

The screwball comedy reigned supreme in Hollywood during the 1930s and 1940s. It was a genre that distinguished itself from an ordinary comedy by focusing on a battle of the sexes' plotline, fast-paced banter, and farcical plots filled with characters lying to and deceiving each other.

Few screwball comedies hold up as well as Bringing Up Baby, which still feels fast, snappy, and consistently funny, even by today's standards. Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant are both perfect as a strange couple who go through a series of misadventures while needing to look after a leopard called Baby. It's absurd, witty, well-acted, and an all-around fun time.

'The Apartment' (1960)

One of many classic movies directed by Billy Wilder, The Apartment was a boundary-pushing romantic comedy when released. Its plot involves a low-level employee at a company who wants to do whatever he can to appease the higher-ups... including allowing them to use his apartment as a space for them to conduct their extramarital affairs.

Its look at infidelity and relationship woes is somewhat tame by today's standards, but for a film to address such things over 60 years ago was remarkable. And The Apartment's exploration of these concepts does still hold up, as does its commentary on work culture, office politics, and the struggles of trying to make it in a big city at the start of one's career. For expertly blending comedy, romance, and social commentary, it holds up as a classic.

'Some Like It Hot' (1959)

Widely regarded as the best movie Marilyn Monroe starred in during her tragically short life, Some Like It Hot is a relentless and over-the-top comedy about two men who disguise themselves as women to join a traveling all-girl band after they witness a mob hit, in order to escape the gangsters who are out to get them.

Remarkably, Billy Wilder wrote and directed this film just one year before The Apartment, showing that he was really at the top of his game during the late 1950s/early 1960s. Like that 1960 film, Some Like It Hot was also pretty risqué at the time of its release, and its boldness as a comedy is one of the things that's allowed it to endure for so long.

'The Ladykillers' (1955)

A pitch-black dark comedy that still endures thanks to its macabre sense of humor, The Ladykillers is a British film about a gang of thoroughly incompetent bank robbers who rent a house from an old woman where they can plan their next heist.

Fearing she knows about their plan, they eventually decide they need to take her out before she can inform the police, which is what ultimately causes their downfall. Seeing a group of unsympathetic criminals bring about their doom in comically violent ways is a great time, even all these years later. While the Coen Brothers remake from 2004 might not be as bad as you've been led to believe, it still pales in comparison to the 1955 original.

'Modern Times' (1936)

Among the best films from Charlie Chaplin, Modern Times is also one of the greatest - and most accessible - silent films of all time. Granted, you could argue there's some dialogue (kind of) in the film's opening scenes, but for the most part, it stays away from characters talking to one another without the use of title cards, and it captures the spirit of the silent era perfectly.

In fact, it can be seen as the triumphant finale of the silent film era as a whole, and it was also Chaplin's last silent film. It's a sometimes bittersweet and moving story about one man's struggle to keep up with an increasingly technological world, but is first and foremost a great comedy that offers a little more than just straightforward slapstick comedy. For anyone who's never seen a Chaplin film before, it's a perfect starting point.

'Singin' in the Rain' (1952)

The musical genre isn't one that everyone's a fan of, sure, but it's hard to imagine someone watching a movie like Singin' in the Rain and not finding at least a little enjoyment in it. It helps that it places as much emphasis on its comedy as it does on its musical numbers in its story about a silent film production company adapting to the advent of "talking pictures" in 1927.

It's a great deal of fun from start to finish, with musical numbers that are often as impressively choreographed as they are funny. It's an overall wholesome and certainly inoffensive comedy, but nothing about it feels old-fashioned or tame in a bad way. It's a breezy, entertaining, hilarious time for all ages.

'Smiles of a Summer Night' (1955)

Ingmar Bergman is best known for his heavy, emotionally taxing dramas that delve into the psychology of their main characters, making for powerful (yet often difficult) experiences. But a film like Smiles of a Summer Night shows a completely different side to Bergman, yet doesn't seem to get talked about as often as his more serious films do.

Even if it's only overlooked in comparison to movies like The Seventh Seal and Scenes From a Marriage, it's a shame, because his 1955 farcical romantic-comedy holds up well, and has so much to offer. It provides insight into themes like infidelity and class warfare - and looks as striking as most Bergman movies do, visually - yet executes its story in a way that's genuinely funny and surprisingly light-hearted. What's not to like?

'City Lights' (1931)

Right up there with Modern Times, City Lights is another film that would have to rank among Chaplin's very best. It stars his iconic Tramp character, and tells the story of a love between him and a blind flower girl, and his quest to help her restore her eyesight, no matter the cost.

While it's an often very funny movie, it's admittedly not without its more serious, emotional moments. It's never dark or depressing, but like many Chaplin films, it can be described as bittersweet in parts. That's especially so for its iconic heart-warming/breaking ending, which makes for a memorable conclusion to the simple and heartfelt story told in City Lights.

'The Court Jester' (1955)

In almost 70 years since The Court Jester was released, there's no other movie that quite feels like it. And certainly, before 1955, nothing else was really comparable either, as it's a wildly entertaining movie that mixes comedy with adventure, romance, action, and even musical numbers, all within a brisk 101-minute runtime.

There's plenty of witty wordplay that some modern viewers could find a little corny, but hopefully most would still find it fresh, fast, and funny. Add that to the absurd situations it presents scene after scene, the creative musical numbers, and the light-hearted action scenes, and you've got the recipe for a genre-bending, unpredictable, and underrated classic comedy.

'Duck Soup' (1933)

It's challenging to pick out one Marx Brothers movie as their best one. The group of brothers wrote and starred in a series of very successful comedies throughout the 1920s, 30s, and 40s, most of which still hold up as funny (and very silly) comedies.

Perhaps their most iconic film is Duck Soup, which was released at the height of their powers, and involves a ridiculous plot that sees the Marx Brothers caught up in a completely fictional war between Freedonia and its neighboring country, Sylvania. It's a non-stop string of ludicrous set-pieces, fast wordplay, and slapstick comedy, and the kind of movie where if one joke falls flat, it doesn't matter, because there'll be a brand new one in 10 seconds or less that might tickle your fancy.

