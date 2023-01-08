When done right, TV comedies are television at its finest, with incredible one-liners that have viewers in tears from laughter, slow-burn workplace romances and quirky ensemble casts that almost shouldn't work well together, but do. With standard 20-minute episode lengths and bite-sized conflicts and resolutions that fit perfectly within, it's easy to binge-watch a comedy series and fall in love with its characters in the process.

Sometimes, as seen in the departure of Mark Brendanawicz from Parks and Recreation, this can be for the best. But other times, the loss of just one character can be the downfall of a once great show, as all attempts to fill the hole once filled by the beloved character only serve to highlight just how vital that character really was.

That 70s Show (1998-2006)

For a show that largely takes place in the home of Eric Forman, That 70s Show was certainly ambitious in trying to continue the show without, well, Eric Forman. However, instead of boosting the other lead characters and focusing more on their storylines, the showrunners turned to introducing a new character, a risky move at the best of times, but especially in the show's final season.

Where viewers were already mourning the loss of Eric and Kelso from their screens, they now had to deal with a new character, Randy. Despite lacking chemistry with the core group and having a sense of humor that felt much more forced than the other characters, it was his role as a love interest for Donna, with whom the show had established a seven-season romance with Eric, that cut the deepest.

Two and a Half Men (2003-2015)

When the departure of Charlie Sheen from the show saw Two and a Half Men down to one and a half men, the show made the bold move to replace the show's lead with Ashton Kutcher. The outlandish plot line whereby Charlie was killed after being hit by a train in Paris, really should have been enough for the show to reach its end after an already lengthy eight seasons.

Instead, the show continued without Charlie Sheen, and miraculously lasted for a further 4 seasons with Ashton Kutcher's character, Walden Schmidt. But despite the show producing four seasons after Sheen, Kutcher's character was never as well received, and the show's ratings plummeted, as did the legacy of a show founded upon the comedic living situation of two brothers.

The Office US (2005-2013)

Steve Carell's departure from The Office was a particularly painful one for fans of the show, who would go on to watch the beloved mockumentary without the (often problematic) jokes and antics of the world's greatest boss.

Whilst the series continued for a further two seasons after Michael Scott's move to Boulder, and even went on two win one Emmy Award and receive a further two nominations for the series finale, it was clear that Michael Scott's place in the Scranton Branch was simply one which could not be filled, regardless of the show's attempts to do so with Andy taking over the manager role, and needless conflicts created between Pam and Jim.

Scrubs (2001-2010)

The 9th season of the beloved medical comedy-drama Scrubs is widely regarded by fans as simply not existing. Following a perfect end to the series in the season eight finale, the show made the bold move to segway into a spin-off of the original series, piggybacking of the show's success to introduce a new set of medical students to viewers.

Whilst this could have worked as a separate series entirely, the decision to halfheartedly include some of the show's original cast alongside the newcomers sets up an unfair comparison to which the new group could never live up to. And in doing so, the ninth season proves that the core of Sacred Heart is its ragtag group of doctors, something the show simply does not work without.

Community (2009-2015)

Troy and Abed's incredible bromance is one of Community's best qualities, so when Troy leaves Greendale Community College to sail around the world in a yacht left to him by Pierce, it's understandably difficult for fans to move on. And sure, Pierce also leaves the show, but for the sake of the cast's wellbeing, this was probably for the best.

Whilst the show's new character additions in season 5 and 6 were fine, Troy's absence from the study group table was one that was difficult to move past, a loss that was particularly heartbreaking in the show's end credit scenes, which were no longer graced with the antics of the show's greatest duo.

Glee (2009-2015)

Unfortunately for Glee, it was not a single character departure that saw the show go from glorious to not-so, but rather multiple fan favorites who tragically went from series regulars to sporadic guest appearances when the New Directions were in need of some encouragement.

For the Gleeks, the loss of not one, but two of the Unholy Trinity, Quinn and Brittany, as well as Mercedes, Mike and Puck, was a fatal blow, particularly when what remained were the irritating dramas of one Rachel Berry in New York City, and a love triangle between a trio of show choir newbies that could never live up to that between Finn, Rachel and Quinn in the show's earlier seasons.

The Mindy Project (2012-2017)

In its earlier seasons, The Mindy Project gave viewers one of the best slow-burn workplace romances to ever bless their television screens (and their hearts). The will-they-won't-they romance between Mindy and Danny Castellano featured a hilariously awkward sauna moment, a first kiss on a plane that likely had every viewer squealing, and the best Secret Santa gift in television history.

But unlike other character departures, like that of 'Mr Wedding' Peter Prentice (which was devastating), Danny's bump from series regular to recurring character was one that was necessary for the character development of Mindy Lahiri. After their relationship turned sour and Danny's misogynistic worldviews came to light, Danny's lesser appearance on the show, whilst still heartbreaking, was a move in the right direction. However, it would be untrue to say that the show ever fully recovered from the loss of his dancing skills.

Superstore (2015-2021)

A season devoted to the pandemic is enough to make any show fall flat, but Superstore's final season was especially disappointing due to the departure of the show's main character, Amy. After working her way to the top of Zephra corporate ladder and finally giving the viewers what they want by moving in with Jonah and planning to move to California with him for her new role, the beloved 'ship' came crashing down before fans' eyes, now forced to endure a final season devoid of Amy's misleading name tags and one seemingly devoid of hope for Amy and Jonah.

Whilst her return in the season finale gave the show its perfect ending, a season without Amy, its focus on COVID-19 aside, was a loss too great, and one which made the show's finale season a tedious one to get through.

Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

The unlikely friendship between level-headed nurse Ann Perkins and endlessly enthusiastic Pawnee public servant Leslie Knope is one of Parks and Recreation's best relationships. Their friendship gave viewers some of the show's greatest quotes, including Leslie's many compliments for Ann (because who doesn't want to be called a "beautiful tropical fish") and, of course, the mantra every woman should live by: "gynecology before guy-necology."

So Ann and Chris' departure in season six was a huge loss for the show, one which, in this case, doesn't impact the quality of the show moving forward, but which certainly sees it lose some of its heart and a lot of its cheeriness. After all, no one does cheery quite like Chris Traeger.

How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

This character departure in How I Met Your Mother is one whose full effects don't come into play until a second rewatch of the show, after the heartbreak of the show's finale inevitably strips viewers of their ability to ever fully enjoy the show again. Whilst it doesn't take place until the show's final episode, the unexpected death of Tracy sees the entire point of the show's nine seasons come to a crashing halt.

For devoted fans who have likely returned to the show time and time again for the comfort of MacLaren's Pub and the show's many recurring jokes, the knowledge that Tracy dies at the end, accompanied by the disappointing fact that Ted ends up with Robin (when Robin really should have ended up with Barney) unfortunately tarnishes the legacy of the show as a whole.

