Trawl through any list of films with hidden meanings, and you’ll likely find that the term is almost exclusively applied to dramas. While some of the best-hidden meanings are usually borne from movies within the more dramatic genres, there remains a smattering of ambitious comedies which used their laughs to deliver surprisingly profound messages.

Comedy has long been an effective medium for cultural commentary. While dramatic films force a more introspective processing of these meanings, comedies often make their point through satirical means, allowing audiences to notice and laugh at a particular social message.

'Sausage Party' (2016)

On the surface, the adult animated film Sausage Party (directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan) is simply a purposefully inappropriate film about personified grocery items. However, when you dig a little deeper, the comedy’s themes around organized religion read like somewhat of an atheist manifesto.

The foodstuff’s belief in "The Great Beyond," meaning the land outside the supermarket, is an allegory for heaven, but their eventual discovery of what actually lies there (namely, certain death) opens a can of philosophical worms in discussions of religious belief systems. To squeeze deeper meanings into an otherwise-obscene cartoon romp is no small feat, and audiences are treated to more than a few R-rated gags to boot.

'Groundhog Day' (1993)

While there have been many deeper interpretations derived from the Bill Murray-Harold Ramis comedy about a man caught in a repetitive day loop, the major throughline in discussions about Groundhog Day is religion. Some have interpreted the Pennsylvania town of Punxsutawney (in which the film is set) as purgatory, wherein protagonist Phil Connors (Murray) must undergo his own brand of purification to decide his fate in the afterlife.

Elsewhere, the film has been read as a metaphor for the Jewish belief that good deeds beget more good deeds instead of landing you in a place of heaven. Fascinatingly, Groundhog Day has also drawn parallels to psychoanalysis, with many seeing Phil Connors’ repeated behavior patterns as the kind of cycle professionals seek to break.

'The Invention of Lying' (2009)

Set in a world where no one possesses the ability to lie, Ricky Gervais and Matthew Robinson's The Invention of Lying is rife with social commentary. While the ostensible message of the film is that lying is often necessary, from white lies to those that provide comfort, the comedy extends this to the realm of belief systems.

When protagonist Mark (Gervais) theorizes what happens in the afterlife, and his unwitting friends take it as truth, the film touches on atheist themes, seemingly undermining religion as a fabrication. So comparable is this connection that when conceiving of the “man in the sky,” Mark writes his false philosophy on pizza boxes reminiscent of the tablets of stone.

'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

Given that its storyline revolves around a much-maligned community of cartoons existing in a largely-human world, Who Framed Roger Rabbit has been read as a metaphor for race relations. The animated characters are segregated to "Toontown," separated from the general community and even the victim of prejudice from the law enforcement.

Elsewhere, cinephiles have discussed the film’s examination of race and urban planning, given that Toontown is under threat of being seized by the more-powerful Judge Doom (Christopher Lloyd). Eddie Valiant’s (Bob Hoskins) eventual acceptance of toon society and the toons receiving collective ownership of their land makes for the film’s satisfying resolution.

'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

On its surface, Victor Fleming's The Wizard of Oz appears to be a simple children’s fairytale. However, in the years since its release, the film has been decoded by both scholars and cinephiles alike, with many pointing to Dorothy’s adventure as a parable for American politics. In this reading, Dorothy represents the ordinary citizen, who meets various metaphorical stand-ins for the 20th-century political system, be it the farmers of the Scarecrow to the industrial workers of the Tin Man.

Elsewhere, the film has been read as a religious allegory, with the Yellow Brick Road representing the path to enlightenment, riddled with sinful temptations that Dorothy must overcome en route to the ‘heaven’ that is Emerald City.

'9 to 5' (1980)

The story of three disgruntled workers (Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton) accidentally kidnapping their boss (Dabney Coleman) contains sharp commentary on workplace politics, sexual harassment, and gender inequality are still resonant today.

To make bold statements about the corporate patriarchy while delivering blackly comic laughs was no small feat when Colin Higgins' 9 to 5 premiered in 1980, and its message about women going underpaid and overworked also made a box office splash, becoming the 20th highest-grossing comedy of all time.

'Shaun Of The Dead' (2004)

While Edgar Wright’s parody of the zombie genre in Shaun Of The Dead can be enjoyed purely as a comical romp, some pundits have read the film as a criticism of the exploitation of the working class. In this reading, the undead population represents those who constantly repeat the daily toil, with their zombification being a metaphor for the numbing effect of their working conditions.

The eventual assimilation of zombies into general society in Shaun’s universe has been taken as a critique of the expendability of the working class, whose jobs range from mall clerks to service industry workers. All in all, the film points out the working class as mere cogs in the more powerful machine of the upper class.

'Office Space' (1999)

Offering a definitive take on the mundanity of office life, Office Space enlivened its satire through protagonist Peter Gibbons (Ron Livingston). More than disgruntled by the mind-numbing nature of workplace bureaucracy, Peter adopts absenteeism as his work philosophy and later hatches a scheme to bug his company’s computer system and steal large sums of money.

Office Space draws interesting parallels to the changes in work culture since its release. Peter’s defiance of office cubicle farms is reminiscent of new large-scale work policies like standing desks, while his generally blasé attitude can be seen in Silicon Valley culture.

'The Other Guys' (2010)

While his later work on films like The Big Short and Don’t Look Up was more explicitly critical of its respective targets (namely fiscal responsibility and climate change), director Adam McKay brought humor to the topic of capitalism in his film, The Other Guys.

Taking aim at corporate America, the action-comedy uses its unlikely central duo to humorously address the ways capitalism dehumanizes the working class, commentary most evident when Will Ferrell’s character pimps himself out to pay for his college tuition fees. Elsewhere, in The Other Guys’ end credits, the film displays a range of infographics that directly address billionaire Bernie Madoff and how the government bails out banks.

'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Despite never aspiring to be anything other than weed-infused fun, The Big Lebowski has almost nonsensically spawned a range of religious readings. Most prominently, the Coen brothers cult classic has been taken as a reflection of Taoism, which holds that humans and animals should live in harmony with the universe, a philosophy certainly abided by The Big Lebowski’s The Dude.

Elsewhere, the two rival Lebowski’s have been interpreted as representing two eras of American culture, from the free-spirited liberalism of the ‘70s to the accountability-focused capitalism of the ‘80s. So influential were these readings that the film birthed its very-own religion, so-called "Dudeism."

